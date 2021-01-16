Southee, Boult and Jamieson to return in Dream11 Super Smash on Sunday

Saturday, 16 January, 2021 - 14:49

BLACKCAPS bowling stars Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson are set to return for Sunday’s Dream11 Super Smash clash between the Auckland Aces and the Northern Knights at the Eden Park Outer Oval.

The trio, who combined for 31 wickets across the recent two Tests against Pakistan as the BLACKCAPS swept the series on their way to the number one ICC Test ranking, will bolster their side’s for the 3:10pm encounter in Auckland on Sunday.

Southee’s last T20 game for the Knights was the 2018-19 Super Smash Final, while Boult’s last appearance in the competition was in December 2016.

Jamieson played a full campaign for the Aces last summer and two years ago starred for the Canterbury Kings against his current side claiming 6-7 at the Eden Park Outer Oval, figures that still remain the best by a New Zealander in T20 cricket.

Southee and Boult will join fellow BLACKCAPS T20 teammates Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner and Scott Kuggeleijn who have already featured in the campaign to date, while the Aces have the T20 international experience of Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman.