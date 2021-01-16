Double trouble for Central Hinds

Saturday, 16 January, 2021 - 09:29

Quick, somebody find a different coloured bat-grip. For the first time in 36 years, identical twins are in line to represent the Central Hinds together after Anna Gaging was today named in the Hinds squad for the first time.

Gaging joins identical sister Kate in the 12 named for Monday’s Dream11 Super Smash T20 against the Otago Sparks at Pukekura Park. If both are named in the playing XI, the Nelson pair will become the first twins to play for the Hinds since Liz and Rose Signal in January 1985.

The Signal sisters were also the first identical twins to play Test cricket together while Anna’s call-up today comes just two games after Kate Gaging’s Hinds debut against the Sparks in Dunedin last week.

The 19-year-old Nelson cricketers are both graduates of the CD Under 21 squad (since superceded by the CD Under 19s). Anna is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and batsman, and Kate a right-hand batsman who can also keep wicket.

Opportunities have been created in the squad after a trio of injuries over the last fortnight, WHITE FERN Rosemary Mair (side strain), Mikaela Greig (shoulder injury from a training mishap in Dunedin) and Melissa Hansen (split webbing while bowling in Christchurch) all sidelined.

Said Central Hinds coach Jamie Watkins, "Anna gets her opportunity after having sat in behind the strong depth of seamers in the Hinds squad, including our two WHITE FERNS seamers Rosemary and Hannah Rowe.

"Anna has been held back a little by some shin splint issues over the past couple of seasons, but she’s been progressing well with these this summer and is ready to step up to take her opportunity if named in our playing XI on Monday," said Watkin.

"A tall and aggressive seamer who also hits the ball hard with the bat, it’s another exciting opportunity for us this season to further show the depth of talent within CD.

"We’re confident that, like her sister Kate has done in her first two games, Anna will contribute positively at the next level."

Kate Gaging produced an attractive run-a-ball 28 against the Canterbury Magicians at Hagley Oval in just her second appearance, but scorers may be hoping the talented duo don’t end up batting together at the same time in New Plymouth - team-mates resorting to calling them "Anna-Kate" in the field.

Captain Tom Bruce has meanwhile rejoined a strong Central Stags squad after the birth of his first child, and will take the reins for Monday afternoon’s home clash with the Otago Volts.

The Stags defeated the Volts by 53 runs in their high-scoring away match a fortnight ago, in which stand-in captain George Worker blasted his maiden T20 century - just the fourth T20 hundred for the Stags.

Bayley Wiggins and Jayden Lennox drop out from the 13 named for the 18-run victory at Hagley Oval that took the Stags to four solid wins from six games to sit second on the table.

Even with swing bowler Seth Rance (calf) and left-arm Ben Wheeler (making a gradual return from his knee injury) still sidelined, the Stags’ 12 contains seven current or recent BLACKCAPS in Ross Taylor, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Will Young, Bruce, Worker and Doug Bracewell.

Bracewell was outstanding in his roles with both bat and ball at Hagley Oval, picking up his second Dream11 Gamechanger award of the season, while Young has produced back-to-back T20 half centuries despite not having played in the format since the 2018/19 Grand Final, won by the Stags in February 2019.

Tall 20-year-old allrounder Joey Field continues to hold his place amongst that company in his rookie season, with Tickner (equal first with nine wickets), Field and Bracewell (equal third with seven) all among the top wicket-takers in the league.

Worker is the most prolific batsman nationally with 338 runs from six innings and the form left-hander will look forward to going head-to-head again with experienced Volts top order stars Hamish Rutherford and Neil Broom from 4PM on Monday.

The Hinds’ game forms the first part of the T20 doubleheader at 12.30PM, one ticket getting spectators into both games. Both games are livestreamed with tickets are available from $5 Junior online at www.cdcricket.flicket.nz

Note to media: "Gaging" pronounciation: as in "en-gaging"

DOUBLEHEADER

Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Monday, 18 January 2021

CENTRAL STAGS

v Otago Volts 4pm

Tom Bruce (c) - Taranaki

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper - Manawatu

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay

Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay

Kieran Noema-Barnett - Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay, BLACKCAPS contract

Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS contract

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

George Worker - Manawatu

Will Young - Taranaki, BLACKCAPS contract

Coach - Aldin Smith

Assistant Coach - Dion Ebrahim

CENTRAL HINDS

v Otago Sparks 12.30pm

Jess Watkin - co-captain - Manawatu

Hannah Rowe - co-captain - Manawatu - WHITE FERNS contract

Natalie Dodd - wicketkeeper - Taranaki - WHITE FERNS contract

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Kate Gaging - Nelson

Anna Gaging - Nelson

Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay

Claudia Green - Nelson

Monique Rees - Wairarapa

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Anlo van Deventer - Wairarapa

Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu

Coach - Jamie Watkins

Matches livescored here: https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts

Schedule and tickets here: http://www.cdcricket.co.nz/Fanzone-1/Events-whats-on

#LOVETHESTAGS

#CENTRALHINDS

#SUPERSMASHNZ