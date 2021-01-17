Delayed return for Hannam

Sunday, 17 January, 2021 - 18:02

Popular horseman Robbie Hannam has suffered a setback in his return from a broken femur that will see him off the scene for at least another seven months.

Hannam suffered his injury when riding trackwork back in July 2020 and had been making steady progress in preparation for a return to race riding.

Hannam had been hoping to get a clearance from his surgeon that would see him back in action sometime in February but after an assessment last week he has been advised he won’t be able to resume riding until a rod is removed from his leg.

That operation will hopefully be scheduled for early August and a subsequent return to riding after that.

Over his extended break, Hannam has been keeping fit and while disappointed about the delay, is remaining positive and looking forward to a return to the saddle.

- NZ Racing Desk