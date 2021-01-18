Kwok passionate about Kiwi thoroughbreds

Monday, 18 January, 2021 - 12:29

Spend some time having a chat with Hong Kong resident Ben Kwok and it doesn’t take long to work out he has a real love for New Zealand and the thoroughbred racing and breeding industry.

The former electrical motor manufacturer has immersed himself in the thoroughbred world for the past four to five years after dipping his toe in the water back in 2004.

Kwok admits he took a somewhat unusual approach to breaking into the racing game.

"I started off with my first horse which I bought from New Zealand about fifteen years ago," he said.

"I was one of the first owners with Paul O’Sullivan when he opened his stable in Hong Kong.

"We had a few horses and won some races but then my business got very busy and I dropped back from my hobby for about ten years.

"We were one of the biggest electrical motor manufacturers in China but about five years ago we sold everything, so I had more time and started to pick my hobby up again."

Kwok quickly ramped up his racing involvement before discovering another side of the industry, where his association with the Schick family and their Windsor Park Stud operation has seen him become a significant player in the local breeding industry.

"When I got back into it, I found the racing side might be a little too exciting for me so I thought I might become a breeder," he said tongue firmly in cheek.

