Ferrari Trento confirms successful partnership with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 - 12:53

20 January 2021: The premium Italian winery, Ferrari Trento, joins the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team in Auckland as its "Sparkling Partner" for the 36th edition of the yachting world’s oldest and most prestigious competition, the America’s Cup.

An emblem of the "Italian Art of Living," Ferrari Trentodoc sparkling wines have accompanied the renowned Italian team at every stage of this top-level challenge since the very beginning. Ferrari Maximum Blanc de Blancs was the bottle broken by godmother Miuccia Prada over the bow of the first AC75 during the launch ceremony in October 2019. Since then, the team has continued to perform ‘to the maximum’ throughout the challenge, an objective shared with Ferrari Trento when it comes to reinforcing the values of excellence.

In October 2020, the team launched the second boat and recently took part in the PRADA America's Cup World Series and PRADA Christmas Race, held in Auckland last month. Now, the team looks ahead to the PRADA Cup which will take place across January and February 2021, with Ferrari Trento supporting the team throughout. Kicking off on 15th January, the PRADA Cup is the challenger selection series which will determine the team competing in the final of the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA, taking place in March.

Ferrari Trento has been appreciated at major events of international renown for decades, and this partnership is no different, as the winery joins the team at some of the most prestigious events in the world of sport. A natural collaboration, the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team and Ferrari Trento share many core values including those of excellence and Italian style. A group of outstanding professionals, the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team not only bring technological merit to the competition, but also the passion and dynamism that have always been among the hallmarks of Italian excellence. Meanwhile, the northern Italian winery, owned by the Lunelli family, is also a global leader in its field, crafting its award-winning Trentodoc wines in the foothills of the Italian Alps for over a century, to become known as Italy’s sparkling wine par excellence.

Images are available via the link here - http://comunicaticantineferrari.g2k.it/EN/gallery/185/Ferrari-Trento-confirms-its-successful-partnership-with-Luna-Rossa-Prada-Pirelli-Team-as-%E2%80%9CSparkling-Partner%E2%80%9D-for-the-final-stages-of-the-36th-America%E2%80%99s-Cup-presented-by-PRADA/default.aspx