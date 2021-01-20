Te Akau vying for five-peat - NZ Racing Desk

Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 - 12:53

Two years ago Probabeel overcame her outside barrier to win the Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) and trainer Jamie Richards is hoping another of his runners can replicate that performance in the Doubletree By Hilton sponsored race on Saturday.

Richards highlighted On The Bubbles as the leading chance of Te Akau’s quintet in the race prior to the barrier draw and he is still standing by that call after drawing the outside barrier with the undefeated gelding on Wednesday.

"We have won it from out there before, so why can’t we do it again?" Richards said.

"He is going to need a bit of luck, that is all."

On The Bubbles is undefeated in his two starts to date, including a three length victory at Ellerslie earlier this month.

"I like the fact that he is a winner and he has come through the right race, and he couldn’t have been more impressive last start. He is going the right way," Richards said.

On The Bubbles was purchased by Te Akau principal David Ellis out of Lenach Lodge’s New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 Yearling Sale draft for $90,000.

Richards will also line-up four other runners in the rich two-year-old feature, including Sophisticardo (barrier 8), Sneaky Shark (barrier 10), Millefiori (barrier five), and Avonallo (barrier nine).

Avonallo was purchased by Chris Rutten for $30,000 out of Little Avondale Stud’s Book 2 New Zealand Bloodstock sale draft.

Rutten races the son of Belardo in partnership with Little Avondale Stud, and he isn’t new to success on Karaka Million night.

The Horowhenua horseman has tasted victory in both the two and three-year-old races through the deeds of Vespa and Scott Base respectively.

Avonallo will be ridden by Lisa Allpress on Saturday and Rutten said she was pleased with the colt following his track work a few days ago.

"I will leave it to the jockey where she goes from there (barrier nine)," Rutten said.

"Lisa has been riding really well and she is in form at the moment. It is great to have her onboard.

"She was rapt when she came up and worked him the other day."

Te Akau will be looking to make it five wins on-end in the Karaka Million 2YO (1200m), having won the last four editions through the deeds of Melody Belle (2017), Avantage (2018), Probabeel (2019), and Cool Aza Beel (2020).

