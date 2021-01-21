Methven Cricket Club scores new artificial turf

Thursday, 21 January, 2021 - 11:37

Methven Cricket Club has received a grant of $9,700 from the NZCT towards a cricket turf upgrade. The historic club lacked sufficient financial resources to cover the expense of purchasing and installing new artificial turf for their two cricket nets. The turf had become dangerous, severely limiting the available practice facilities and the ability of members to improve their batting skills.

Jone Pavey commented, "We have experienced a recent surge in growth for both junior boys and girls playing this great game. The installation of the new turf will be the final stage in a significant upgrading of the Methven Cricket Club nets as a direct result of the NZCT grant. This generous support will enable the club to install new concrete, framing and nets, alongside the new turf.

"We are delighted that NZCT has supported this project as it will ensure that Methven and the wider community will have a great cricket facility for many years to come. This will provide a facility that is safer and better suited for coaching all grades of cricket players. NZCT were very helpful during the application process and the Methven Cricket Club is grateful of the support for this project that will be a great asset to the wider cricketing community."