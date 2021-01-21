Crusaders to open their 2021 pre-season in front of a sold out crowd in Temuka

Thursday, 21 January, 2021 - 15:53

The Crusaders are set to play the Highlanders in their first pre-season fixture on Friday 12th February, and tickets for the Farmlands Cup match in Temuka have now sold out online.

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge said: "This is a great way to start our 2021 campaign, and it’s testament to the incredible support of Farmlands, and the wider South Canterbury community, that we’ve been able to sell out this fixture three weeks ahead of the match.

"We look forward to acknowledging the local community in Temuka with a fantastic display of rugby between the Crusaders and Highlanders sides."

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson added: "It’s awesome to see how well supported this game has been.The pre-season is always exciting, with players getting the opportunity to wear the jersey for the first time, and to be able to do so in front of a sold-out crowd will make the occasion even more special."

Capacity at Temuka Rugby Football Club is 5,500 and, with all online tickets sold, there are limited tickets available in-store only at Farmlands Temuka and Farmlands Timaru.

Farmlands Co-operative CEO Peter Reidie said: "The huge amount of interest in the 2021 Farmlands Cup is a representation of the hard work and pride shown by the South Canterbury community. I want to say a big thank you to our staff, Partners and shareholders for the effort they’ve put in to organise this event and we can’t wait to get out to Temuka in February."

Kick off in the Crusaders Farmlands Cup match against the Highlanders is 5:30pm, Friday 12th February, at Temuka Rugby Football Club. The Crusaders side to play in that match will be named on Wednesday 10th February.