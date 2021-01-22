Nakhle puts sales cap on for Karaka 2021

Friday, 22 January, 2021 - 11:10

You could forgive Daniel Nakhle if he told you he wasn’t quite sure what hat he was wearing on any given day of the week.

The personable Auckland resident must wonder at times if there are enough hours in the day as he juggles the demands of his multi-faceted business enterprise, the Nakhle Group, along with indulging his passion for all things thoroughbred as a breeder, owner and for nearly a decade, a Board member at the Auckland Racing Club. It is those racing and breeding interests that will combine to focus Nakhle’s attentions over the next seven days as Ellerslie prepares to host Karaka Million racenight on Saturday, the racemeeting and party that kicks off the biggest week in thoroughbred breeding in New Zealand, the New Zealand Bloodstock National Yearling Sale at Karaka.

"I’ve been a director at Ellerslie for about nine years now and have loved every minute of it," Nakhle said.

"We’ve just come off the back of a very successful Christmas carnival which was just so good to be a part of.

"The weather was fantastic and it showed as the crowds of both days, particularly Boxing Day, were excellent and we saw some spectacular racing.

"I managed to stand on the birdcage dais a few times and to look back and see the grandstands full of people was a wonderful sight, as was hearing them roar during the running of each race.

"It will be the same this Saturday for an event that has really captured the imagination and interest of so many different groups and has just gotten bigger every year.

"Fingers crossed the weather plays ball again and we can kick sales week off with a bang."

Come Sunday Nakhle will swap his racing cap for his breeder’s headpiece as he prepares to offer three yearlings at Karaka this year, starting with a Darci Brahma filly, Lot 227 from the Haunui Farm draft, on the second day of the Book 1 session.

"We originally had five in, but a couple have unfortunately come out, including a Per Incanto colt we had in Book 1," he said.

"He has copped a virus at just the wrong time so he’s come out, but I have no doubt he will be back for the Ready To Run sale later in the year.

"We’ve got a really lovely Darci Brahma filly in on the second day and she is a cracker who thoroughly deserves her place in Book 1.

"We’ve also got a Vadamos Colt (Lot 848) and a Telperion filly (Lot 884) in Book 2 and I’m rapt with both of them.

"The Telperion filly is a beautiful individual and I couldn’t be happier with her. We have had a few by Telperion on the farm and they are all lovely youngsters, both physically and mentally.

"One of our Telperion fillies that we have retained is heading off to the Lindsay Park stable in Melbourne next month, so we are hoping for big things from her, although I rate the one we have in the sale as her equal."

While Nakhle will have his focus mainly on yearling sale activity he will also be paying attention across the Tasman as the star of his racing operation continues his preparation towards a start in the Gr.1 Australian Guineas (1600m) next month.

Nakhle and his father Elias bred Smart Missile colt Crosshaven from their well performed racemare Irish Colleen and retained an interest in him after he was sold to the Lindsay Park racing team for $80,000 at Karaka in 2019.

Crosshaven has made a stellar start to his career in the hands of Lindsay Park trainers Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig, winning five of his seven starts including the Gr.3 Carbine Club Stakes (1600m) while also finishing fourth in the Gr.1 Caulfield Guineas (1600m).

"Crosshaven has been back in work for nearly two months after returning from a break they gave him after he won the Carbine Club Stakes," Nakhle said.

"He has been coming along really well and he should be just about ready to have his first run back before the end of the month.

"He is on a path to the Australian Guineas at the end of February and he is doing everything right at the moment.

"It will be a big ask as he will have to step up to the best, but he has done us proud so far and we expect he can keep doing that when he is back on the track." - NZ Racing Desk