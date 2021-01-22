Live Sale Broadcast Format for Karaka 2021

Friday, 22 January, 2021 - 14:23

The broadcast for New Zealand Bloodstock’s 95th National Yearling Sales Series is set to bring viewers all of the live action across five days of selling at NZB’s Karaka Sales Centre.

The format will capture 918 catalogued lots set to go under the hammer, as well as highlights, interviews and colour from around the complex. T

his year, NZB will offer a live broadcast for the opening day of the Sale, Sunday 24 January on SKY Pop Up Channel 263, commencing at 12.30PM (NZT).

The broadcast will also be available to view on Freeview Channel 201 for those located in Auckland on Sunday, as well as the usual live stream to NZB’s website and facebook page for audiences around the globe.

The remaining duration of the Sale, Monday 25 to Thursday 28 January, will be broadcast live on Freeview Channel 200 nationwide, commencing at 12:30PM (NZT) each day, on top of the live website and facebook page stream.

During Book 1, presenter Michael Guerin will bring key sale highlights and interviews throughout each day, on top of a daily preview and review show.

To view the live broadcast online, visit nzb.co.nz and click on the Sale link. This will bring you to the catalogue and live video stream, where results will be updated regularly throughout the Sale.

The action can also be viewed from the live stream on NZB’s facebook page: facebook.com/NewZealandBloodstock.

Racing.com and Sky Racing in Australia will be bringing key Sale highlights in between racing commitments, as well as documenting Karaka 2021 on their various online and social platforms.