Hansen returns for Central Hinds

|
[ login or create an account ]
The return of allrounder Melissa Hansen is the only change to the Central Hinds squad named for their next Dream11 Super Smash doubleheader in Auckland this Saturday.
Hansen split the webbing on her left hand while bowling in Christchurch, and subsequently missed the Hinds' first victory of the T20 season, against the Otago Sparks in New Plymouth earlier this week.
After having opened the bowling on debut, Nelson’s Anna Gaging makes way for the experienced Hansen's return as the squad looks to repeat its successful trip to Eden Park Outer Oval last season, albeit without injured WHITE FERN Rosemary Mair (side strain) and Mikaela Greig (shoulder) in tow.
The Hinds are looking to continue moving their way up from the wrong end of the ladder while the Central Stags have headed to Auckland in a strong and exciting position.
The unchanged team is level on points with the Wellington Firebirds (five wins from six games) and the Canterbury Kings (like the Stags, five wins from seven games), with only net run rate separating the placings - and all currently in control of their own destiny in the race to qualify for the three Finals spots.
The Stags will meet the Firebirds (away at the Basin) and Kings (at home at Napier’s McLean Park, 5 February) in their final two matches of the regular season.
Tomorrow’s doubleheader will be livestreamed on Spark Sport and livescored on the NZC website and app.
DREAM11 SUPER SMASH
DOUBLEHEADER - Games 8 of 10
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Saturday, 23 January 2021
CENTRAL HINDS
v Auckland Hearts 11.40am
Jess Watkin - co-captain - Manawatu
Hannah Rowe - co-captain - Manawatu - WHITE FERNS contract
Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu
Natalie Dodd - wicketkeeper - Taranaki - WHITE FERNS contract
Emily Cunningham - Taranaki
Kate Gaging - Nelson
Claudia Green - Nelson
Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu
Monique Rees - Wairarapa
Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay
Anlo van Deventer - Wairarapa
Coach - Jamie Watkins
CENTRAL STAGS
v Auckland Aces 3.10pm
Tom Bruce (c) - Taranaki
Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay
Josh Clarkson - Nelson
Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper - Manawatu
Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay
Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay
Kieran Noema-Barnett - Hawke’s Bay
Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay, BLACKCAPS contract
Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS contract
Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay
George Worker - Manawatu
Will Young - Taranaki, BLACKCAPS contract
Coach - Aldin Smith
Assistant Coach - Dion Ebrahim
Matches livescored here: https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts
Schedule and tickets here: http://www.cdcricket.co.nz/Fanzone-1/Events-whats-on
#LOVETHESTAGS
#CENTRALHINDS
#SUPERSMASHNZ
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice