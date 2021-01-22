Hansen returns for Central Hinds

Friday, 22 January, 2021 - 14:44

The return of allrounder Melissa Hansen is the only change to the Central Hinds squad named for their next Dream11 Super Smash doubleheader in Auckland this Saturday.

Hansen split the webbing on her left hand while bowling in Christchurch, and subsequently missed the Hinds' first victory of the T20 season, against the Otago Sparks in New Plymouth earlier this week.

After having opened the bowling on debut, Nelson’s Anna Gaging makes way for the experienced Hansen's return as the squad looks to repeat its successful trip to Eden Park Outer Oval last season, albeit without injured WHITE FERN Rosemary Mair (side strain) and Mikaela Greig (shoulder) in tow.

The Hinds are looking to continue moving their way up from the wrong end of the ladder while the Central Stags have headed to Auckland in a strong and exciting position.

The unchanged team is level on points with the Wellington Firebirds (five wins from six games) and the Canterbury Kings (like the Stags, five wins from seven games), with only net run rate separating the placings - and all currently in control of their own destiny in the race to qualify for the three Finals spots.

The Stags will meet the Firebirds (away at the Basin) and Kings (at home at Napier’s McLean Park, 5 February) in their final two matches of the regular season.

Tomorrow’s doubleheader will be livestreamed on Spark Sport and livescored on the NZC website and app.

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH

DOUBLEHEADER - Games 8 of 10

Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Saturday, 23 January 2021

CENTRAL HINDS

v Auckland Hearts 11.40am

Jess Watkin - co-captain - Manawatu

Hannah Rowe - co-captain - Manawatu - WHITE FERNS contract

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Natalie Dodd - wicketkeeper - Taranaki - WHITE FERNS contract

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Kate Gaging - Nelson

Claudia Green - Nelson

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu

Monique Rees - Wairarapa

Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay

Anlo van Deventer - Wairarapa

Coach - Jamie Watkins

CENTRAL STAGS

v Auckland Aces 3.10pm

Tom Bruce (c) - Taranaki

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper - Manawatu

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay

Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay

Kieran Noema-Barnett - Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay, BLACKCAPS contract

Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS contract

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

George Worker - Manawatu

Will Young - Taranaki, BLACKCAPS contract

Coach - Aldin Smith

Assistant Coach - Dion Ebrahim

