Showemhowitsdone survives scary moment to take Gore Guineas

Connections of Riccarton visitor Showemhowitsdone had to endure some anxious moments before her victory in the Listed Liquorland Gore Guineas (1335m) was confirmed on Saturday.

The Shane Kennedy and Anna Furlong-trained three-year-old narrowly defeated The Gift in a driving finish to the day’s feature event but proved a handful in the closing stages as she shied at something on the inside of the track and ducked out sharply.

Rider Terry Mosely quickly straightened the Showcasing filly, who had enough momentum to hold out a desperate dive by The Gift to score narrowly with Chokito and Ocean Point back in third and fourth after being slightly hampered by the eventual winner.

That Showemhowitsdone was in any position to contest the finish was down to the magic of Moseley who had her against the rail within 400m of the start despite starting from an outside barrier.

Moseley steadily made ground approaching the home turn before using his inside run to boot through to the lead and the win after his rivals had fanned out wider in the home straight.

Kennedy was delighted with the victory after making the decision to tackle the contest off the back of a win over 1000m at the Ashburton trials just over a week ago.

"We had put her out for a spell after she ran third at Riccarton on the middle day of Cup Week," he said.

"She did really well and we used her trial at Ashburton as a guide to where we would go with her.

"Terry rode her and was delighted with how she felt so we decided to have a crack at this one first up.

"She’s about 400kgs dripping wet, so there’s not much of her, but she tries her heart out and is a real dream to do anything with.

"I thought she could go a really good race and she has done just that."

Kennedy was quick to praise Moseley for his ride after he followed pre-race instructions to the letter.

"Terry did a great job and that’s why you have those experienced jockeys on board in the bigger races," he said.

"Once she drew out wide, we knew she was going to need an economical run to be in it, so the plan was to drop her back, try and find some cover and not come around them.

"When she got the gap in the straight, I thought she was home although I have no idea where that fancy footwork in the last bit came from.

"She can have a few easy days before we look at her next target, although I would think she might go to the Dunedin Guineas (Listed, 1500m) in a fortnight and then we will consider some of the three-year-old fillies’ events at Riccarton after that."

Showemehowitsdone is the only foal of ill-fated Iffraaj mare Jaffari and comes from an extended family that includes Group One winners Captivate, Culminate and Eileen Dubh.

- NZ Racing Desk