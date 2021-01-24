Sunday, 24 January, 2021 - 23:25

Quality Bloodlines to the Fore on Karaka Opener

It was a welcoming sight on Day One at New Zealand Bloodstock’s 95th National Yearling Sales Series with a number of active bidders participating online and in person at the Karaka Sales Centre.

NZB’s Managing Director Andrew Seabrook was cautiously optimistic in the weeks leading into the Sale, with both vendors and buyers remaining positive.

"It was a pleasing start to the week ahead given the current circumstances, and being the first time since Phar Lap was sold that international buyers have not been on the grounds here in New Zealand."

"It was great to see confidence from the domestic market with a number of trainers, syndicators and buyers coming out strong on the first day.

"Earlier in the week, I had accepted that a ten percent decrease on last year’s average would be a pleasing result, so we are tracking well.

"It was also great to see the amount of participation on our online bidding platform, with 41% of the yearlings offered today receiving online bids," said Seabrook.