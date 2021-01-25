Magicians sound big warning to Blaze - NZC

Monday, 25 January, 2021 - 15:08

The Canterbury Magicians have conducted a successful raid on the Basin Reserve, becoming the second team to join Wellington Blaze in the top three qualifying spots in this summer's Dream11 Super Smash.

Sent in by Magicians captain Frankie Mackay, defending champions Blaze suffered a rare tough day at the office with the bat en route to just their second loss of the campaign, against a classy Canterbury attack that restricted them to 132 for nine.

After her scorching recent form, Sophie Devine was the biggest wicket, but she was removed for just 13 today by her fellow WHITE FERN Lea Tahuhu (2-22), the pace weapon enticing a catch collected by a delighted Mackay.

Tahuhu also stopped an inventive Leigh Kasperek who continued to show her style with the bat, top-scoring with 39 off 32.

But that wasn't enough to trouble the Magicians, particularly after a terrific performance from Gabby Sullivan (below) whose four overs through the middle went for just 14 runs, and brought the wicket of Melie Kerr.

Spinners Amy Satterthwaite (2-5 off the last two balls of the last over) and Mackay (2-25 off four) made sure the pressure stayed on to set up a confident run chase.

Mackay was an early loss when she was run out off the lethal arm of Thamsyn Newton, but it would be the only wicket to fall as Satterthwaite (71 not out off 50 balls, including two sixes and nine fours) and Nat Cox (48- off 49, including five fours and one six) brought home a big nine-wicket win with 10 balls to spare.

The victory saw the Magicians head further above the Auckland Hearts on the ladder. The Hearts remain in third spot, with Northern Spirit still an outside chance of overtaking them for the last spot in the Finals.