Perry to the fore in early Karaka action

Monday, 25 January, 2021 - 21:15

One of the prominent names in the thick of the action over the first two days at the National Yearling Sale at Karaka has been local bloodstock agent Bruce Perry.

Perry, who traditionally acts on behalf of Wellington businessman Lib Petagna and a limited number of other domestic and international clients, has also taken on the task of representing Australian trainer Danny O’Brien for the duration of the sale.

Perry purchased four yearlings for his domestic clients on the first day of the sale along with another four for O’Brien and on day two had picked up four more under his own banner and another for the Melbourne-based O’Brien.

Perry has been active at both ends of the market, securing a Tivaci filly, Lot 256 from Fairdale Stud for $20,000 while also stretching to $320,000 on three occasions to secure Lot 24, an Almanzor filly from Pencarrow Stud, Lot 74, a Pierro filly from Curraghmore and Lot 255, an Almanzor colt from Woburn Farm - the latter two for O’Brien.

"We’ve been fairly successful so far, although we have also missed out on a couple that I liked," Perry said.

"I think it has been a strong sale, especially for the ones you like and that’s how it should be.

"I tend to live in my own little bubble and focus on what I’m doing, so I haven’t been able to analyse the results too much, but I know it has been hard going on a number we have managed to buy.

"I’ve got a very strong relationship with Danny and we’ve had a couple in partnership before.

"He has looked at the catalogue online but I’ve done the inspections, given him my list and then he has come back to me with what he is keen on.

"He has been brilliant and it has made my job a lot easier."

Perry admits the circumstances of this year’s sale through the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions has meant he has had to change his method of operation to meet the challenges placed in front of him.

"Normally I tend to have a mix of those I have seen on the farm before the sale and then more I see here at the complex," he said.

"I felt it was only fair this year that I saw as many on the farm as I could to better assist the clients I’m buying for.

"Interestingly I have noticed that the horses seem a lot more relaxed here at the complex than in previous years and that has really assisted in their presentation.

"I would put that down to the limited number of people on site which means they are not being dragged out of their boxes as much which keeps them fresher.

"I’ve even had a few that I was doubtful about when I saw them on the farm and they have really thrived on site and I’ve put them back on the short list, which is a lot bigger than in previous years."

Four of the 13 yearlings he has bought so far are by Cambridge Stud’s first season sire Almanzor, a stallion that Perry has plenty of time for.

"I really love the Almanzors I have seen," he said.

"We have looked at them all and picked through them and I’m really happy to have secured the ones we have managed to get so far."

- NZ Racing Desk