Nearco Stud add quality filly

Monday, 25 January, 2021 - 21:44

Prominent businessman Greg Tomlinson went to $450,000 under his Nearco Stud banner to secure a quality filly by Savabeel out of the stakes performed daughter of Fastnet Rock, Asama Blue, from the Pencarrow Stud draft on day two of the New Zealand Bloodstock National Yearling Sales, continuing a good sale for Sir Peter Vela’s famed breeding operation.

From a family that that traces to blue-hen mare Blush With Pride, Tomlinson said it was a combination of pedigree and type that caught his attention. "I was really attracted to the pedigree and type. It’s a strong American family and an international family and I am familiar with the dam Asama Blue," Tomlinson said.

"She was one of a number of horses that I looked at over the past few days and is certainly one of my top picks."

Tomlinson was keen to add another filly to the racing team that will eventually join his broodmare band.

"I am not really hung up on numbers, but I am hung up on quality. It is a case of refreshing and getting stock that is going to suit our New Zealand breeding industry. That’s the focus.

"I am very pleased to support the local industry and the quality horses and that is the confidence I get out of buying from the Pencarrow draft under Leon Cassey’s management and (Sir) Peter Vela’s guidance."

Asama Blue was raced by Vela in partnership with Coolmore Stud’s John Magnier, and Barronstown Stud.

She won her maiden in Great Britain before she was exported to New Zealand where she won two of her nine starts for trainers Steven Ramsay and Julia Ritchie, and finished runner-up in the Gr.3 Anniversary (1600m).

Tomlinson’s Nearco Stud was also playing the role of seller this week, with horses traded through the Curraghmore and Rich Hill Stud drafts.

"From what I could see, good quality yearlings were well sought after. That was pretty evident to me," he said.

"Everything I have got entered that has been through so far has sold. I don’t focus in on one price. When I bring horses to the sales they are on the market. I reluctantly bring them home, but I look at it as an averages game rather than individual sales price."

The filly was the second top lot on day two, only usurped late by another Pencarrow Stud offering, a colt by Tavistock out of Echezeaux, purchased for $520,000 by Te Akau’s David Ellis.

At the conclusion of day two at Karaka, Cambridge Stud are the leading vendor by aggregate, ahead of Pencarrow Stud, while Brent and Cherry Taylor’s Trelawney Stud are the leading vendor by average, with a colt by Iffraaj selling to Hong Kong’s Good Fortune Bloodstock for $370,000 and a Fastnet Rock colt snapped up by Tony Fung of Aquis Farm for $350,000.

Aquis Managing Director Shane McGrath was delighted to secure the Fastnet Rock colt out of Addison, the stakes performing half-sister to dual Group One winner Grunt, out of Trelawney Stud’s draft.

"He’s a lovely colt and comes from a great farm in Trelawney. Brent and Cherry are great pals and we’re delighted to have secured him," McGrath said.

"He’s by a champion stallion, so on pedigree he looked a great buy. He was within budget and we’ll get him over here as soon as we can."

- NZ Racing Desk