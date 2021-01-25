Monday, 25 January, 2021 - 22:56

Clearance Rate Soars on Day Two of Karaka 2021

The momentum gathered on the opening day of New Zealand Bloodstock’s 95th National Yearling Sales Series continued today on Day Two of Book 1, with the clearance rate rising to a healthy 80%.

NZB's Bloodstock Sales Manager Danny Rolston is buoyed with the outcome at the closure of trading on the second day.

"Climbing from a 73% clearance rate to 80% is no mean feat in one day's selling."

"This strong result is a testament to our vendors who were willing to meet the market, as well as buyers involvement both locally and internationally, who are keen to invest in the New Zealand thoroughbred," he said.

New Zealand-based stallions were in high demand throughout the second day, represented by eight of the top ten highest priced lots.

Tavistock, Savabeel, Ocean Park and Iffraaj were responsible for the day’s four highest priced lots, with Sir Peter Vela’s Pencarrow Stud draft responsible for the top two.