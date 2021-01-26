Record T20 Black Clash 2021 Audience at Hagley Oval

Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 - 13:38

BLACK CLASH 2021 - THE MOST WATCHED NZ SPORTING EVENT BROADCAST OF THE PAST YEAR!

1,057,000 Kiwis tuned in to TVNZ 1 to watch the Hot Spring Spas T20 Christchurch Black Clash in association with Heartland, a record-breaking audience for the third consecutive Black Clash event.

A further 45,600-- caught the action live on TVNZ OnDemand on the night and more are enjoying replays of the event through TVNZ OnDemand each day.

Stephen Fleming's Team Cricket took on Sir Graham Henry's star-studded Team Rugby for bragging rights at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval with Team Cricket taking the win last Friday night.

TVNZ Director of Content Cate Slater is rapt with the audience numbers.

"The T20 Black Clash has proven to be a huge hit with New Zealanders. We’ve reached close to 1 million people on TVNZ 1 for each of the three annual matches, and to see the audience numbers continue to trend upwards tells us viewers love this concept.

Looking at the past year of sport on TV, the 2021 Black Clash was the most-watched sporting event of the year, which is remarkable given some solid competition. Hot on its heels is our coverage of the pre-America’s Cup sailing events and our International T20 cricket matches. It has been a super summer of cricket and sailing with more T20 International, SuperSmash, Prada Cup and America’s Cup action to look forward to."

Duco Events Founder and Director David Higgins, whose company produced the T20 Black Clash was also thrilled with the broadcast numbers but also the sold-out crowd who turned up to watch the stars compete for the first time under Hagley’s brand-new floodlights.

"It’s not often that you get stars of two of New Zealand’s most loved sporting codes - rugby and cricket together competing on a pretty level playing field. The fact that many of our current and former All Black players were also more than handy cricketers provided the competitive element that seems to really capture the imagination of the public. The atmosphere at the ground on Friday night was electric, the crowd and the players loved it!"

Higgins wanted to acknowledge the support of event sponsors Hot Spring Spas, Heartland, ChristchurchNZ, Monteiths, Radio Hauraki, KFC, Accor, Paladin, Kookaburra, The Peoples Wine, Soar Print, Continental Hire and Hundy.

"Without the support of all of our sponsors, Hot Spring Spas, Heartland and our host city Christchurch in particular, the event isn’t going to be possible. We are most grateful for all the support of all of our partners, of TVNZ as our broadcast partner, the players - who are a genuinely great bunch of people and the New Zealand Rugby and New Zealand Cricket Players Association who work closely with us to deliver this event," Higgins said.

Loren Heaphy, ChristchurchNZ General Manager Destination and Attraction said she was delighted to hear the record-breaking broadcast figures.

"One of our core objectives in bringing major events to Christchurch is showcasing our city to a wide audience, and Black Clash has delivered this in spades. It was an incredible evening to showcase our spectacular city to a huge audience of potential visitors."