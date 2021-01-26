Calendar Boys 2.0 get up for northernmost rebel sport 3x3 Quest Tour Stop

Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 - 14:06

The third Rebel Sport 3X3 Quest Tour stop in the Auckland region was played out on the weekend, which saw ‘Calendar Boys 2.0’ crowned winners of the Open Men’s grade at Westlake Girls’ High School.

The side was comprised of four players who competed in last year’s Schick 3X3 Cup - Chris McIntosh, Dom Kelman-Poto, Sam Aruwa and Denhym Brooke - and proved formidable for anyone they shared the court with.

The closest a side came to topping them was in their first encounter of the day against experienced 3X3 campaigners ‘Swish’ that finished 21-18. The two teams went on to contest the final, but ‘Calendar Boys 2.0’ bettered their previous effort by notching 21 and holding ‘Swish’ to 12.

‘Calendar Boys 2.0’ team member Chris McIntosh says he enjoyed getting back out on the court and putting together strong performances.

"It was good day, we managed to finish all our games with wins even though we were in a tough pool. Teams like ‘Swish’ pushed us and I guess we were just the lucky ones to come out on top.

McIntosh went on to mention the chance to play outside added to what was a fun-filled day with a basketball.

"The cool thing about an event like this, besides the prizes, was being out in the sun to soak up the weather. We are lucky to be able play sport full stop and if you tie that in with the free entry, I don’t see why you wouldn’t want to play in these competitions."

Two Youthtown sponsored grades accompanied the Open Men’s contest - Senior Mixed and Junior Mixed. ‘OneOneEight’ were the victors amongst the youngsters, beating ‘Samurai’ 17-11 in the final. The best from the senior crop were ‘MMT’, who dominated ‘Anida Key’ with a 21-8 triumph in their last playoff fixture.

Run alongside the three-aside fixtures were a slam dunk competition, three-point shootout and a game of knockout. Chris Bidois put together the top display in the dunk contest, Brad Nairn nailed the most triples and Kaia Berridge was the last one standing for the run of knockout.

The Tour gets back on the road in two weeks times, with the next leg being in the nation’s capital at Odlins Plaza. Entries to this event are open to all ages! For those interested in shooting some hoops, create a player profile, reply to the confirmation email and you’re then eligible to register a team.