Almanzor proving popular at Karaka - NZ Racing Desk

The progeny of Almanzor, who shuttles to Cambridge Stud, have proven popular at Karaka this week and bloodstock agent Bruce Perry has been one of his biggest supporters.

Perry has purchased a handful of yearlings by the multiple Group One winner and he believes his latest purchase by the sire is one of the picks of the sale.

He went to $420,000 on day three of the sale to secure lot 416, the colt out of Savabeel mare Genius, from Waikato Stud’s draft.

Perry first saw the colt at Waikato Stud last year and he said he was just as impressed with the youngster when inspecting him at Karaka this week.

"I saw him a long time ago at Mark’s (Chittick, Waikato Stud Principal) in the paddock," he said.

"He is a beautifully balanced horse with a lovely temperament. There is a lot of Savabeel (dam sire) about him, and at the same time he had a few Almanzor traits as well."

Perry said he has been impressed with what he has seen so far of Almanzor’s first yearlings and he may add to his haul of five before the gavel falls for the final time at Karaka this week.

"I have bought five (so far). If I’m wrong, I won’t be here in a year or two," Perry quipped.

He secured the colt for client Lib Petagna and he said he wasn’t surprised by the high interest in the colt.

"I thought he would make that ($420,000) and you would have to be around that $400,000 mark to have a decent chance at him," he said.

Waikato Stud principal Mark Chittick was pleased with the result and is delighted he will be raced by Lib Petagna, who has been a great supporter of the Waikato farm.

"The pleasing thing about the sale of this colt is that Bruce (Perry) and Lib (Petagna) recognised just how good this colt is," he said.

"His dam was much better than her record looks on the page. She ran a terrific race at Group One level without gaining black type, but she had plenty of ability.

"Lib has supported us very well in the past and it is great to see him back at the well."