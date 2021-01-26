Blast from the past for Harvey - NZ Racing Desk

Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 - 19:14

There was a bit of nostalgia at Karaka on Tuesday for Bruce Harvey.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club representative topped day three of New Zealand Bloodstock’s National Yearling Sale when he purchased lot 520, the Savabeel colt out of Group Three performer Lovetessa, from Cambridge Stud’s draft for $720,000.

His third dam is dual Group One winner and broodmare gem Tristalove, one of Harvey’s all-time favourite horses.

"We broke in Tristalove way back when she was a yearling and she was one of my favourite horses we have ever had," he said.

The Waikato horseman was caught in a bidding duel with Cambridge trainer Roger James, and while Harvey said he still had some ammunition in reserve, it was in short supply.

"We had a bit more, but there wasn’t a lot left. A good judge was the underbidder. We are very happy," he said.

The colt was Harvey’s pick of the sale, and he was adamant he was going to secure him after missing out on the top lot of day two, lot 367, the Tavistock colt out of Echezeaux.

"We missed out on the top lot yesterday (Monday), the one that made $520,000," Harvey said.

"I saw him (Savabeel colt) at the on-farm parade and I absolutely loved him, and I have loved him every time I have seen him.

"He was just a quality colt and he moved so well. He was our first pick of the sale, he ticked all the boxes for us."

The colt was Harvey’s third purchase for the Hong Kong Jockey Club at Karaka this year, having bought lot 200, the Reliable Man colt out of stakes producer Veva Girl, and lot 240, the Per Incanto colt out of Smart Missile mare Amanjena.

"The Hong Kong Jockey Club, they want to buy quality horses," Harvey said.

"That is the standard they want. It is about quality over quantity, and he was the pick of the sale."