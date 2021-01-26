First season sire provides highlight for Rich Hill Stud - NZ Racing Desk

Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 - 19:05

Rich Hill Stud principal John Thompson had a smile a mile wide, mid-way through day three at Karaka on Tuesday.

He had just seen a tremendous bidding duel settled in favour of Paul Moroney Bloodstock and Ballymore stables, who purchased Lot 451, the Satono Aladdin colt out of O’Reilly mare Inthespotlight for $360,000.

Satono Aladdin, a son of Japanese sire sensation Deep Impact, has his first crop of yearlings on offer at New Zealand Bloodstock’s National Yearling sale this year, a nerve-wracking time for any studmaster as they wait to see whether the fruits of three years of their labour will come to fruition.

"When a first crop sire brings a price like that it’s great for everyone I think," Thompson said.

"The Japanese will be watching on with interest and seeing one of their horses being so well received down here will be very positive.

"There was huge action in the ring and I’m delighted for the Moroneys as we have had a wonderful relationship over a number of years, probably tracing back to when we bred and sold them Penny Gem, who was by Pentire.

"They also have had Xcellent from us, so I’m delighted to see him go the stable as I already know they have some very good Melbourne clients set to be involved in this horse.

"It was fairly obvious from when we got here that this colt was going to be the top of our draft.

"The staff told me at one stage he had been out for 45 minutes parading without a break.

"That was a measure of his popularity and it translated into the result we saw in the ring."

Ballymore stables trainer Pam Gerard was in charge of the bidding responsibilities for the Moroney camp, with both Paul and Mike stuck overseas due to the quarantine restrictions put in place around the COVID-19 pandemic, and was thrilled to outlast some stiff competition to secure the colt.

"Paul and Mike have seen the videos online and were keen for me to see what his nature was like," she said. "We have had a good look over him at least three or four times.

"He is very similar to his sire. Paul and Mike really liked him, so they wanted to give it a decent crack. "It is probably once in a lifetime for me (bidding) because of the way things are. That one was a bit nerve-wracking."

Thompson also had plenty to be pleased about with his other Rich Hill stallions including second-season sire Vadamos who had been the leading first season sire in 2020.

"For us, Vadamos has also been a real highlight," he said.

"Second-season staying stallions can be a bit sticky in the market, but he has had a great sale.

"I think the most telling factor is most people who bought a Vadamos yearling last year have come back and bought another this year, which means the proof is in the pudding.

"Shocking has had a good season on the track and has sold well. I think our best colt in Book 2 is by Shocking so I’m keen to see how he goes.

"Proisir has also been popular as he has really delivered on the track with horses like Levante and Riodini from his first crop.

"He hasn’t had much Book 1 representation in his first few crops but that’s going to change as this year he served a quality book of 150 mares.

"He is an upgrading stallion which is hard to find, so we are looking forward to bigger and better things for him as well."