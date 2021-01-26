Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 - 23:21

Positive Book 1 Sale Sets New Benchmark

A solid day of trading on Day Three has concluded Book 1 of New Zealand Bloodstock’s 95th National Yearling Sales Series with encouraging results for the New Zealand industry.

The turnover reached $50,998,000, representing an average of $123,184 for 414 horses sold. The median closed at $95,000, with the clearance rate climbing to an impressive 81%.

The conclusion of Book 1 brought a feeling of optimism to the domestic thoroughbred industry moving forward.

NZB’s Managing Director Andrew Seabrook was heartened by the strong clearance rate, buyer participation and vendors willingness to meet the market.

"We were hoping coming into the Sale that the kiwis would step up, there was that air of confidence, not just in the local economy but the domestic racing scene in general.

"Last year the kiwis were responsible for 38% of the Book 1 turnover, this year their overall spend reached 56%, so they have really stepped up and it’s been incredible."

"That support, coupled with the online bidding has made it a successful Sale."

Seabrook was also thankful for the vendors, who actively made Karaka 2021 the most open sale ever held at Karaka.

"I think the big winner in this whole digital online space is New Zealand. We’re the most remote country in the bloodstock world and I think going forward we will benefit more than any other country and it’s exciting.

"I would like to thank the vendors for the information they provided which enabled overseas buyers to be active in the most transparent sale ever held in New Zealand.

"We have three hundred horses to go on Wednesday and Thursday and there are plenty of nice horses still to be sold in Book 2.

"I think we can all be very encouraged by the success over the last three days and I’m really looking forward to the future," Seabrook said.