Adidas reveals Sky Super Rugby Primeblue alternate jersey for 2021

Adidas today have revealed the 2021 Gallagher Chiefs alternate jersey. Bringing together some of the best in Adidas sustainability and performance technologies, the Gallagher Chiefs away/alternate jersey is made with PRIMEBLUE, and takes design inspirations from the natural world that surrounds the Club.

United for one cause, the jersey has been designed with an eye on adidas’ ambition to end plastic waste. All of the team will wear kit created with adidas PRIMEBLUE - a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic; upcycled plastic waste intercepted on shorelines and coastal communities around the world to prevent it from polluting the oceans. This is part of adidas’ commitment to continue to innovate in the area of sustainability, and the journey to reaching more than 50% total volume of recycled polyester at the end of 2020 and to use only recycled polyester in all products across the business by 2024.

Looking to the region surrounding the club, the all-new Gallagher Chiefs Super Rugby PRIMEBLUE alternate jersey has been co-created with Adidas and local members of the MÄori community. They took their colour inspiration from KÅhatu (stone) connecting it with the flowing pattern of Wairerenga (running waters) washing and rippling over the top. He Kiri KÅhatu (A skin of stone) are words from an ancient incantation calling for protection for those going into battle. The powerful force of flowing water is depicted in the Kowhaiwhai patterns to the side and over time etches out from the KÅhatu the figure of Akerautangi at the centre. Akerautangi is the deity who assisted TÅ«matauenga in his battle with his brother Rongo.

The jerseys will be available from adidas.co.nz and via the adidas app or from a local sporting retailer from today.