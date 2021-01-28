Century for Richards and Te Akau Racing - NZ Racing Desk

Thursday, 28 January, 2021 - 18:32

Trainer Jamie Richards became the fastest in the history of New Zealand racing to reach 100 wins in a season when Exaltation scored at Hastings on Thursday.

Richards, who trains for Te Akau Racing, had looked certain to set a season’s best last year before the COVID-19 pandemic put paid to his progress as he attempted to chase down the national record of 143 wins set by Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman in 2017-18.

Along with racing to the 100-win mark in record time, Richards has also produced 23 stakes winners in New Zealand and Australia, surpassing the 20 he achieved last season, including six Group Ones, and $4.58m in prizemoney.

"It was a really nice win and great to get the milestone," Richards said. "It’s been a great season so far and hopefully we can continue the momentum. "Results like this show that all the team are working well together.

"We’ve been able to win quite a few big races, and, with some that don’t possess the same ability as the top horses, we’ve been able to place them where they can win too."

Richards didn’t sit on a century for long, with Yourpoint winning the final event on the Hastings card taking the star young trainer to 101 wins for the season.