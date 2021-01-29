Gallagher Chiefs complete 2021 Squad signing Rameka Poihipi

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 06:05

Gallagher Chief Rameka Poihipi will complete the 2021 Gallagher Chiefs Squad. Photo Credit: Chiefs Rugby.

The Chiefs Rugby Club are pleased to announce MÄori All Black Rameka Poihipi will complete the Gallagher Chiefs 2021 squad.

A product of Hamilton Boys' High School, Poihipi will join the Gallagher Chiefs for the upcoming Super Rugby Aotearoa and Trans-Tasman Competitions.

The first five-eighth turned midfielder donned the New Zealand Barbarian’s jersey in 2016, following an impressive campaign with the Chiefs Under 18’s side and captained Hamilton Boys first XV to victory in the Chiefs Cup.

In 2017 Poihipi was named in the New Zealand Under 20’s squad, before making his debut for the Crusaders against the French Barbarians and later debuting for Canterbury in the 2018 Mitre 10 Cup.

Poihipi said it has been an aspiration for him to play for the Gallagher Chiefs and is looking forward to the upcoming season.

"I am very grateful to be given this opportunity. This team means a lot to me, I have grown up my whole life in the Chiefs Region, living in the Bay of Plenty and going to high school in Hamilton. It’s safe to say that this is a prestigious team I always looked up to and aspired to be a part of."

The 22-year-old is eager to put his best foot forward for the Gallagher Chiefs in his debut season for the Club.

"Even though I am new to the Gallagher Chiefs, I want to do my best to contribute what I can to the team. I want to make sure I nail my role, whatever that looks like each week. From there I want to compete and learn as much as I can from the world class coaches and players this place has to offer."

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan said Poihipi is a talented player with an exciting future.

"Rameka is an intelligent and well-developed athlete we are fortunate to have him on board for the season. He has already demonstrated his value through his versatility, competitiveness and leadership potential".

"Although Rameka has more recently cut his teeth in Canterbury, he was schooled in Hamilton and featured regularly through our Chiefs development pathways. He is familiar with the environment and many of the players, so his transition back here has been pretty seamless."

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins is excited to have Poihipi join the Gallagher Chiefs.

"Rameka is a talented young midfielder with a promising future ahead of him at the Gallagher Chiefs. It is great to have him return home to the Chiefs Region, after he prospered in our development pathway."

Gallagher Chiefs Memberships are now on sale until the 2021 Sky Super Rugby competition commences for the Gallagher Chiefs on March 5, 2021. Memberships can be purchased from https://www.chiefs.co.nz/2021-memberships