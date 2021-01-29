NZB’s national online yearling sale live on Gavelhouse Plus

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 15:41

New Zealand Bloodstock’s first dedicated National Online Yearling Sale is now live, with the valuable 49 lot catalogue open for bidding on Gavelhouse Plus.

Bidding on the National Online Yearling Sale launched today and will run for a six-day period, with the first lot closing on Wednesday 3 February at 7PM (NZT).

Following a phenomenal Karaka 2021, buyers all around the globe will have the chance to secure progeny from proven and emerging sires, with a fresh wave of first season sire talent bracing the catalogue.

The quality line-up includes progeny by prolific Derby sire Tavistock, as well as the well-received Iffraaj, Zed, Sacred Falls, Belardo, Wrote and more.

All horses will be inspected by NZB Agents who are available to assist buyers with enquiries and buyers can also contact vendors to arrange their own on farm/private viewings.

For more information, contact NZB Sales Representative Regan Donnison on +64 21 512 466 or regan.donnison@nzb.co.nz or Kane Jones on +64 27 274 4985 or email kane.jones@nzb.co.nz.

Emerging Talent Takes Spotlight in NZB Desert Gold Stakes

A field stacked with up-and-coming talent will head to Trentham this Saturday to line up in the seventh leg of the 2020-21 New Zealand Bloodstock Filly of the Year Series - the $70,000 Group Three New Zealand Bloodstock Desert Gold Stakes (1600m).

After the first six legs of the Series, the Group One New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) winner Kahma Lass (NZ) (Darci Brahma) tops the table with 15 points.

Group Two winners Amarelinha (NZ) (Savabeel) and Needle and Thread (Makfi) share second spot with 8 points, followed by the 1000 Guineas runner-up Miss Tycoon Rose (Written Tycoon) on 7 and the Group Three winners Miss Aotearoa (NZ) (Per Incanto), De La Terre (NZ) (Reliable Man) and Whimsical (NZ) (Savabeel) on 6 each.

None of those fillies are in the line-up for Saturday’s Desert Gold Stakes, but plenty of emerging talent will battle it out at Trentham to try to make their own moves up the table in the second half of the Filly of the Year Series.

