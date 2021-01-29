Women's Dream11 Super Smash - finalists found

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 22:17

The three women’s Dream11 Super Smash finalists have been found for 2020/21 after the Auckland Hearts knocked Northern Spirit out of contention at Seddon Park this evening.

The Hearts join defending champions Wellington Blaze and the Canterbury Magicians as qualifiers for this season’s Finals - but who will gain direct entry to the 13 February Grand Final, and which two teams will be left to face off in the sudden death Elimination Final two days earlier, is yet to be determined.

With two rounds in the regular season still to come for the three qualifiers, Blaze holds a slender two-point lead over both the Hearts and Magicians, with the latter two sides having shared the four points per match for an abandonment early in their campaigns.

As it currently stands, that means Blaze still needs to win both their remaining matches to be assured of qualifying top - and the last of those encounters will be a big away game to the Hearts.

After a promising start to their T20 season, Northern Spirit’s hopes ended with a thud in their fifth consecutive loss, having lost regular wickets after electing to bat first under the Seddon Park lights.

A total of 108 for seven was always going to be tough to defend against the strong Hearts side who bounced back from a shock nine-wicket loss to the Central Hinds with a six-wicket win in Hamilton, spearheaded by veteran Katie Perkins’ 45 and an unbeaten 29- from fellow WHITE FERN Holly Huddleston at the death.

Earlier, BLACKCAPS maestro Kane Williamson had kept the Northern Knights’ hopes alive as he smote the winning boundary in a last-ball, must-win thriller.

Williamson was again unbeaten in his second appearance for the T20 team, finishing with 79 not out off 55 balls.

The Knights had needed a big finish through the back end of their chase and, after Williamson had lost a string of partners, he found key support from Tim Southee (24- off 15) from the 15th over.

Southee created a dramatic end to the game when he departed caught off Ross ter Braak on the penultimate ball of the chase, when the scores were tied at 162/7.

The batsmen had crossed during the skied catch, however, leaving Williamson to slot the winning boundary off the final delivery for a thrilling and vital three-wicket win.

Despite the win, the Knights’ campaign hopes still hang by a pink thread, with three teams ahead of them on the men's points ladder.

They now face a clutch final game against the Otago Volts who likewise have a mathematical chance, with fate out of their own control.

Tomorrow the action continues with the Canterbury Magicians and Kings hosting the Otago Sparks and Volts at Hagley Oval from 3.40PM, livestreamed on Spark Sport.

The Wellington Firebirds and Blaze then meet the Central Stags and Hinds on Sunday at the Basin, with men's frontrunners the Firebirds needing just one more victory from two games to lock in automatic entry to the Grand Final, after having beaten the well performed Kings at the same venue.