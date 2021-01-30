Firebirds out to secure home final

Saturday, 30 January, 2021 - 12:35

The Wellington Firebirds will have their sights set on securing their second successive Dream11 Super Smash home grand final when they face the Central Stags at the Basin Reserve tomorrow.

The Firebirds sit top of the Super Smash ladder, eight points clear of the second placed Stags with two matches to play, so a win tomorrow will secure direct entry to the final and home advantage.

The defending champions come into this match off the back off back-to-back wins over the Otago Volts and Canterbury Kings over the Wellington Anniversary Weekend and will be looking to continue their 100% home record having made the Basin Reserve a fortress so far this T20 summer.

"It’s a really exciting time in the competition," said Firebirds head coach Glenn Pocknall.

"We’re coming down to the business end of the competition now and we’re really pleased with the position we’ve put ourselves in with two games to go, it’s all in our hands and we’ve been performing consistently which is the most pleasing thing.

"We’re well aware of what is at stake tomorrow but we remain focused on our processes and putting in a match-winning performance, the rest will take care of itself."

The Firebirds will be without the services of Rachin Ravindra for this match after the allrounder dislocated his shoulder in the field against Canterbury on Monday.

The seriousness of the dislocation is still being assessed and the 21-year-old will remain unavailable until it is determined what cause of action will be needed to rehabilitate his shoulder.

Jimmy Neesham also remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a finger injury sustained against Canterbury at Hagley Oval two weeks ago - he is still on track to return in late stage of the competition.

Fraser Colson comes into the squad.

Meanwhile the Blaze’s fate is also in their hands as they look to take one step closer to a home final against the Central Hinds.

Two wins from their final two games will be enough to secure a home final for the Blaze who are chasing a fourth successive women’s T20 title.

Head coach Ivan Tissera has named an unchanged squad from the side that beat Otago and lost to Canterbury last weekend - batter Rebecca Burns is still unavailable with an ankle injury.

Play gets underway between the Blaze and Hinds at 11.10am at the Basin Reserve tomorrow, followed by the Firebirds and Stags at 2.40pm.

Wellington Blaze squad | Dream11 Super Smash | v Central Hinds

Maddy Green (c)

Sophie Devine

Xara Jetly

Leigh Kasperek

Caitlin King

Amelia Kerr

Jess Kerr

Jess McFadyen (wk)

Beth Molony

Thamsyn Newton

Georgia Plimmer

Maneka Singh

Wellington Firebirds squad | Dream11 Super Smash | v Central Stags

Michael Bracewell (c)

Finn Allen

Hamish Bennett

Tom Blundell (wk)

Fraser Colson

Devon Conway

Jamie Gibson

Troy Johnson

Iain McPeake

Ben Sears

Logan Van Beek

Peter Younghusband

Dream11 Super Smash presented by KFC

Sunday 31 January

Wellington Blaze v Central Hinds | 11.10am

Wellington Firebirds v Central Stags | 2.40pm

Basin Reserve

LIVE on Spark Sport | Blaze v Hinds free to air on TV1

