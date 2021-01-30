Lennox returns for top of the table clash

|
The Central Stags have recalled economical spinner Jayden Lennox in the only change to their twelve for the top of the table clash with the Wellington Firebirds, away at the Basin Reserve tomorrow afternoon.
Second on the ladder, a win will see frequent finalists the Stags lock in a place in this year's Dream11 Super Smash finals, with the Firebirds (qualified), Stags and third-ranked Canterbury Kings looking likely to be this season’s qualifiers, all with their destiny in their own hands.
Lennox comes in for allrounder Kieran Noema-Barnett to form a potential three-prong spin attack with Ajaz Patel and George Worker, BLACKCAP Patel set to play his 50th T20 match for the Stags.
The resurgent Central Hinds have meanwhile named an unchanged squad as they head into a big clash with the top of the table Wellington Blaze.
The Hinds are coming off two morale-boosting wins and, while out of contention in the shortest format, the one-day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield leaders can still play a giant-killing role as opponents the Blaze and the Canterbury Magicians jostle for automatic entry to the Grand Final - the Hinds having already beaten the other qualified team, the Auckland Hearts, by nine wickets in their previous match.
Both games are livestreamed by Spark Sport, with Hinds-Blaze clash also free to air on TV One from 11.10AM, followed by the Stags (on Spark Sport) at 2.40PM.
Following tomorrow's doubleheader, the Stags and Hinds will return to Napier where the Stags will host a free Family Fun Day for kids to meet their favourite players, at Nelson Park noon-1PM on Thursday 4 February.
Friday, 5 February then sees the teams back in action at home on McLean Park for the supercharged last round of the regular season, against the Canterbury Magicians and Kings with the men’s game under lights.
Central Stags Seth Rance and Ben Wheeler and Central Hinds Mikaela Greig and Rosemary Mair remain unavailable tomorrow due to injury.
DREAM11 SUPER SMASH DOUBLEHEADER - Round 9 of 10
Basin Reserve - Wellington
Sunday 31 January 2021
CENTRAL STAGS
v Wellington Firebirds 2.40PM
Live on SPARK Sport
Tom Bruce - captain - Taranaki
Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay
Josh Clarkson - Nelson
Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper - Manawatu
Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay
Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay
Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay
Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay, BLACKCAPS contract
Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS contract
Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay
George Worker - Manawatu
Will Young - Taranaki, BLACKCAPS contract
Coach - Aldin Smith
Assistant Coach - Dion Ebrahim
CENTRAL HINDS
v Wellington Blaze 11.10AM
Jess Watkin - co-captain - Manawatu
Hannah Rowe - co-captain - Manawatu - WHITE FERNS contract
Natalie Dodd - wicketkeeper - Taranaki - WHITE FERNS contract
Emily Cunningham - Taranaki
Kate Gaging - Nelson
Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay
Claudia Green - Nelson
Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa
Monique Rees - Wairarapa
Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu
Anlo van Deventer - Wairarapa
Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu
Coach - Jamie Watkins
Matches livescored here: https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts
Schedule and tickets here: http://www.cdcricket.co.nz/Fanzone-1/Events-whats-on
#LOVETHESTAGS
#CENTRALHINDS
#SUPERSMASHNZ
