Lennox returns for top of the table clash

Saturday, 30 January, 2021 - 13:14

The Central Stags have recalled economical spinner Jayden Lennox in the only change to their twelve for the top of the table clash with the Wellington Firebirds, away at the Basin Reserve tomorrow afternoon.

Second on the ladder, a win will see frequent finalists the Stags lock in a place in this year's Dream11 Super Smash finals, with the Firebirds (qualified), Stags and third-ranked Canterbury Kings looking likely to be this season’s qualifiers, all with their destiny in their own hands.

Lennox comes in for allrounder Kieran Noema-Barnett to form a potential three-prong spin attack with Ajaz Patel and George Worker, BLACKCAP Patel set to play his 50th T20 match for the Stags.

The resurgent Central Hinds have meanwhile named an unchanged squad as they head into a big clash with the top of the table Wellington Blaze.

The Hinds are coming off two morale-boosting wins and, while out of contention in the shortest format, the one-day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield leaders can still play a giant-killing role as opponents the Blaze and the Canterbury Magicians jostle for automatic entry to the Grand Final - the Hinds having already beaten the other qualified team, the Auckland Hearts, by nine wickets in their previous match.

Both games are livestreamed by Spark Sport, with Hinds-Blaze clash also free to air on TV One from 11.10AM, followed by the Stags (on Spark Sport) at 2.40PM.

Following tomorrow's doubleheader, the Stags and Hinds will return to Napier where the Stags will host a free Family Fun Day for kids to meet their favourite players, at Nelson Park noon-1PM on Thursday 4 February.

Friday, 5 February then sees the teams back in action at home on McLean Park for the supercharged last round of the regular season, against the Canterbury Magicians and Kings with the men’s game under lights.

Central Stags Seth Rance and Ben Wheeler and Central Hinds Mikaela Greig and Rosemary Mair remain unavailable tomorrow due to injury.

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH DOUBLEHEADER - Round 9 of 10

Basin Reserve - Wellington

Sunday 31 January 2021

CENTRAL STAGS

v Wellington Firebirds 2.40PM

Live on SPARK Sport

Tom Bruce - captain - Taranaki

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper - Manawatu

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay, BLACKCAPS contract

Ross Taylor - BLACKCAPS contract

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

George Worker - Manawatu

Will Young - Taranaki, BLACKCAPS contract

Coach - Aldin Smith

Assistant Coach - Dion Ebrahim

CENTRAL HINDS

v Wellington Blaze 11.10AM

Jess Watkin - co-captain - Manawatu

Hannah Rowe - co-captain - Manawatu - WHITE FERNS contract

Natalie Dodd - wicketkeeper - Taranaki - WHITE FERNS contract

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Kate Gaging - Nelson

Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay

Claudia Green - Nelson

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Monique Rees - Wairarapa

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Anlo van Deventer - Wairarapa

Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu

Coach - Jamie Watkins

Matches livescored here: https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts

Schedule and tickets here: http://www.cdcricket.co.nz/Fanzone-1/Events-whats-on

