All About Magic takes Timaru Stakes

Saturday, 30 January, 2021 - 18:48

Consistent mare All About Magic got her just rewards when she came with a sustained finish from near last to capture the Listed Speight’s Timaru Stakes (1400m) at Riccarton on Saturday.

The Showcasing four-year-old had often been the bridesmaid at stakes level throughout her two and three-year-old campaigns having placed on four separate occasions at black-type level, after taking out the Listed Champagne Stakes (1200m) back in May 2019.

Trainers Michael and Matthew Pitman have made no secret about the high esteem they have for their charge who was having her second start back from a brief let up over the Christmas period.

Rider Sam Wynne followed her instructions to the letter as she allowed All About Magic to find her feet in the early running before charging home in the straight to nab race favourite Belle Fascino in the shadows of the post.

"She really showed a good turn of foot and true determination today," Wynne said.

"That’s what won her the race as Belle Fascino was hard to run down but my mare dug deep and really wanted the win.

"I spoke to Dianne (Pitman) last night and she pointed out I had to be a little more patient early in the race and she would be able to finish off like that.

"I was grateful for that advice and she deserved that as she had been so consistent as a three-year-old and hadn’t managed to get a black type win, so to get one today was very special."

Wynne had been confident of a good showing despite All About Magic putting in a below par effort at Gore last weekend.

"The run last week at Gore was a tough one as she had to carry 60.5kgs on a heavy track," she said.

"Today she dropped to just 53kgs and just didn’t know herself.

"I was very hopeful before the race and just so happy afterwards.

"I was lucky to get the ride as I have been on Belle Fascino lately.

"I’m very proud of Belle although we beat her today, but it was just circumstances as I accepted the ride on All About Magic before I knew Belle Fascino was a late nomination.

"I’m so pleased to win the race but a little sad I beat one of my favourites."

A daughter of Montjeu mare Rosecroft, All About Magic’s grand-dam is the Group One placed mare Soltanto and is from an extended family that includes Group One winners Solveig, Culminate, Captivate and Eileen Dubh.

- NZ Racing Desk