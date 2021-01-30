Magicians snatch lead in last-ball thriller

Saturday, 30 January, 2021 - 22:36

Another day, another last-ball thriller in the Dream11 Super Smash with title contenders the Canterbury Magicians surviving a big scare from the Otago Sparks in Christchurch, while the Canterbury Kings made sure that both Canterbury teams would appear in this year's Finals.

The youthful Sparks produced their best all-round performance too late in their campaign yet couldn't get over the final hurdle at Hagley Oval as the battle-hardened Magicians showed their experience.

The equation came down to four runs needed off the final ball, Magicians captain Frankie Mackay having taken the responsibilty of bowling the final over.

Mackay had already taken a key wicket (Millie Cowan having just reached her half century, in her 50th game) off the third ball of the clutch over, and struck again with the last delivery, Kate Ebrahim taking the catch to seal a tense three-run win.

Victory meant the Canterbury Magicians overtook defending champions Wellington Blaze to occupy the valuable top spot on the table in the tight three-way race to secure direct entry to the Grand Final.

The second match of the doubleheader saw the Otago Volts fighting for mathematical survival in their stalled campaign, while a win would see the Canterbury Kings qualify in the top three.

Sent in, the Volts got off to a cracking start thanks to star openers Neil Broom (48 off 37) and Hamish Rutherford (23 off 15), then fought back well after Kings legspinner Todd Astle continued his impressive form and struck back with a couple of big wickets.

They set the hosts a chase of 163 under lights. Opening batsmen Ken McClure and Chad Bowes both made an early impact, but after tight work with the ball through the middle from the regular firm of Nathan Smith and Michael Rippon - then Mitch McClenaghan and Anaru Kitchen keeping the pressure on - another match seemed destined for a close finish.

Rippon returned for his last in the 16th, but arrived just after Kings captain Cole McConchie had deposited Kitchen onto the roof of the pavilion.

The Kings still needed eight per over, but McConchie crucially survived when he was dropped off Smith - one of several skied catches to go begging under the lights on the night - before peeling 10 runs off Smith's next two deliveries to reduce the chase to a manageable run-a-ball from the last three overs.

From there the Kings were back in control, McConchie reaching his half century as he hit the winning runs with an over to spare, as the Volts formally dropped out of contention.

Canterbury and Wellington now each have their twin men's and women's teams into the Finals. The Central Stags and Northern Knights are the remaining contenders for the last spot in the men's top three, while the Auckland Hearts have already qualified in the women's league.

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH SCORES | RESULTS : GAMES 49 and 50