Defending champions one step closer to Grand Final

Sunday, 31 January, 2021 - 14:17

Defending women's champion Wellington Blaze has reclaimed the coveted top rung of the ladder after a 37-run win over the Central Hinds at the Basin Reserve this afternoon.

Blaze's seventh win from nine games propelled the team back into a two-point lead over the Canterbury Magicians, with the top qualifier at the end of the regular season gaining direct entry to the Grand Final whilst the second and third ranked qualifiers must face off in an Elimination Final two days earlier.

The out of contention Hinds were hampered in their efforts to contain the Blaze this afternoon by a plague of dropped skied catches and the unfortunate loss of co-captain Jess Watkin who dislocated a finger while attempting a difficult, shelled, catch.

Watkin took no further part in the game, a big loss at the top of the order for the visitors as they attempted to chase down Blaze's 162/5 despite an unbeaten half century from Natalie Dodd.

Sophie Devine had made the most of the let-offs in the field to top-score for the hosts with a well-paced 88 off 58 balls, before the arrival of substitute fielder Monique Rees, in Watkin's stead, saw the WHITE FERNS star miss out on a chance of another century in the campaign.

However, Devine's 73-run opening stand with captain Maddy Green and 62-run second-wicket stand with Melie Kerr had already put the Blaze on track for a winning total,

Blaze now control their own destiny in the tight race to cement the top qualifier spot, needing only to win their final regular season game against fellow qualifier the Auckland Hearts at Eden Park Outer Oval this Sunday 7 February.

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH SCORES | RESULT : GAMES 51