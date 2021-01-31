Defending champions qualify for Grand Final

Sunday, 31 January, 2021 - 18:04

Defending men's champions the Wellington Firebirds have booked themselves a home Grand Final in the Dream11 Super Smash for the second year running.

The Firebirds took a big eight-wicket win off the well performed Central Stags who found themselves quickly under pressure in this match, despite having won the toss and batted at the Basin Reserve.

A middle order collapse cost the Stags momentum in their second loss on the trot, despite an exhilarating finish from allrounder Doug Bracewell who reached his second unbeaten T20 half century of the season, and of his career, with 53 not out off 27 balls.

The Stags' 164/7 was no match for the red-hot Firebirds' top order with rising star Finn Allen smoking 66 off just 27 balls and BLACKCAP Devon Conway smashing the winning six to finish unbeaten on a 50-ball 69 - the hosts winning with 3.4 overs to spare to take themselves clear on the table.

The loss now piles added pressure onto the Central Stags to win their final regular season match in Napier on Friday evening, 5 February in order to be assured of qualifying for the 2v3 Elimination Final.

They will be up against qualifier the Canterbury Kings who have meanwhile leapfrogged them into second spot, while the star-studded Northern Knights are breathing down their neck and can potentially overtake the Stags to claim the last qualifying berth if the Stags lose to the Kings and the Knights take a big enough win off the Volts in Dunedin on Waitangi Day, 6 February.

The 2020/21 Dream11 Grand Final will take place at the Basin Reserve on Saturday, 13 February 2021.

