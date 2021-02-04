AFL star's Monster preparation for 2021 season revs up at Phillip Island

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 09:05

Collingwood F.C star Jordan De Goey has shaken up his preparation heading into the 2021 season, jumping in the passenger seat of the Monster Energy backed Ford Mustang with Supercars frontrunner Cam Waters at Phillip Island.

The collaboration of the two athletes is united by energy drink giant Monster Energy, who reaffirms their commitment to both De Goey and Waters, along with continuing to serve as the official energy drink of the AFL in ’21 and the title sponsor of Waters’ Tickford Mustang.

Former All Australian turned respected voice in the AFL media, Nick Dal Santo, was also treated to the lap of a lifetime in the Monster Energy Mustang.

Known for his action sports interests and dominant presence on the AFL field, De Goey represents the perfect fit for the Monster brand and relishes the opportunity to participate in the brand’s ventures, from supercross racing to Supercars hot laps.

"Yeah, motorsport is definitely a passion outside of Footy," De Goey said. "I like to ride motorbikes and dirt bikes and I just like to go fast so today was a really special occasion for me and I loved every moment.

"The lap with Cam (Waters) was unreal. These guys push the absolute limits; I don’t think he left any time out there on the track, he used every bit of road available.

"To have opportunities like these through the Monster Energy family is awesome; they’re a brand I’ve looked up to for a long time. To now be an athlete representing the green claw along with their commitment to our sport of AFL means a lot, and I can’t wait to hit the field this year and put on a show," he finished.

In ’21, Waters will look to go one better in the Supercars Championship after his second-place finish in last year’s championship behind the now IndyCar racer Scott McLaughlin. Waters has been provided with a fresh chassis for this season, which he logged his first laps in at Phillip Island yesterday.

"Entering my sixth year with the Monster colours on my Mustang is awesome. They believed in me from the very beginning, and it takes time to become a real player in this game. After finishing second last year, I think we have the package as a team to go all the way this year," Waters said.

"The AFL is an iconic Australian sport and to show these legends how we roll on the Supercars field was really cool. I think they really appreciated how intense and on edge motor racing can be!" Waters added.

Despite an unprecedented 2020, Monster Energy smashed domestic records in terms of sales and distribution, as the green claw continues to rise the ranks in the Oceania market thanks in part to their athletes’ sporting excellence.

"Off the back of a massive 2020, Monster continues to be associated with some of the biggest events and athletes in the world, including the AFL and Tickford Racing. I’m incredibly excited in what 2021 has in store, inclusive of our new products, athletes and assets" said Tim Ryder, Monster Energy Senior Marketing Director.

From a AFL perspective De Goey is pumped to be kicking off his season with the Pies and is feeling strong ahead of the season opener in March.

"To stay in town [this off season] was a real positive. Normally I get away and put on a few KGs but this year it was good to stay in Melbourne and just focus on my Footy," De Goey said.

"I think we've got a good list [of players] and a good bunch of young guys to push it to the end of the year for sure."

The 2021 AFL season begins in March, with De Goey and the Collingwood team taking on the Western Bulldogs in round one at the MCG. For Waters and Tickford, their championship assault will start at the iconic Mount Panorama circuit from February 26-28 for the Bathurst 500.