Value found at National Online Yearling Sale

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 17:06

New Zealand Bloodstock’s National Online Yearling Sale saw it’s first-ever online session conclude on Gavelhouse Plus.

Off the back of a successful National Yearling Sales Series, the final yearling session took place on Wednesday 3 February.

Ohukia Lodge's Jamie Beatson secured Lot 26 for $39,000.

The highest priced yearling was Lot 26 was a Sacred Falls colt out of Cheryl Moana Marie (NZ) (Savabeel) purchased for $39,000 by astute pinhooker Jamie Beatson from Valentine Lodge.

The Ohukia Lodge Principal was pleased he managed to take home the colt, who is from a family bred by respected thoroughbred nursery in Waikato Stud.

"He looked like a really good, athletic type in the videos and photos the vendor had provided on the website."

"Because of his location, we couldn’t actually inspect him in person but we took the punt and bid on him.

"We were initially interested in him because he is out of a Savabeel mare who we actually purchased off gavelhouse last year and she is sitting in the paddock.

"She has had two winners from two runners and this is her sixth foal," commented Beatson.

Prominent owner Terry Lines was also active throughout the Sale, purchasing three lots, including the second highest and third highest priced yearlings of the session.

Terry Lines purchased two Tavistock colts, Lot 10 and Lot 29.

He secured a Tavistock colt (Lot 10) for $24,000 from Cambridge Stud’s online draft. The colt is out of O’Reilly mare Stella’s Honour (NZ) and from the family of Group One stars Fairy King Prawn (Danehill), Easy Rocking (Barathea) and Cosmic Endeavour (Northern Meteor).

Taking the opportunity to secure the progeny of the late super sire, Lines purchased another Tavistock colt (Lot 29) out of Zabeel mare Diamond Smile (NZ) for $14,000 from Cambridge Stud. This colt is closely related to Diamond Lover (Stocks and Stones) and is from the family of Group One winners Tristalove (NZ) (Sir Tristram) and Don Eduardo (NZ) (Zabeel).

Lines commented on his purchases, "I had Shaun Clotworthy look at both of the colts."

"They are from one of the last crops by Tavistock, which was a great appeal and will both be registered for the Karaka Million Series," he said.

A notable benefit of the digital catalogue is that all lots offered in the National Online Yearling Sale are eligible to be nominated for NZB’s lucrative Karaka Million Series. Just 12 short months after they make their virtual sale-ring debut, graduates of the online sale can compete for a share in the $1m Doubletree by Hilton Karaka Million 2YO (1200m), followed by the $1m Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m) and $100,000 CollinsonForex Karaka Cup (2200m) for the remainder of their careers.