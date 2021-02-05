Young Werther on Derby path - NZ Racing Desk

Friday, 5 February, 2021 - 17:04

Lightly-raced son of Tavistock Young Werther will resume in the Gr.2 Autumn Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield on Saturday, with trainer Danny O’Brien pleased with the gelding’s development since spring, where his three starts culminated in a third placing in the Gr.1 VRC Derby (2500m).

"He might need a couple of runs but he should run a forward race," O'Brien said.

"I've set him for the longer three-year-old staying races in Sydney in the autumn with the ATC Derby (Gr.1, 2400m) his main target."

O'Brien was buoyed by the recent trial at Geelong of Reliable Man mare Miami Bound, who will contest the Gr.3 Carlyon Cup (1600m) first up and he is hoping the track is rain-affected to boost her chances.

He says she is being set for the Sydney Cup (Gr.1, 3200m), while stable star Russian Camelot will trial at Cranbourne on Monday.

Kennedy confident in White Robe charge

Wingatui trainer Terry Kennedy will have a host of runners on a bumper day at his home track on Saturday, including in-form galloper Ray’s In Command in the Gr.3 White Robe Lodge Weight For Age (1600m).

The winner of three of his past four starts, the five-year-old son of Raise The Flag is rated a $4.20 equal favourite with top-rated galloper Gallant Boy.

"He’s a pretty good galloper. He couldn’t have won any easier the other day," Kennedy said. "With Sam Weatherley suspended I was lucky enough to get Chris Johnson back on. He knows the horse and track.

"I know he is not that suited by weight-for-age but it’s a $70,000 race on your back door, you’ve got to have a go.

"No doubt Gallant Boy’s a good horse but our guy is going through the grades and hasn’t done anything wrong and I feel he’s improved since his run two weeks ago. I think he’s going to be hard to beat."

Kennedy also rated Secret Sound ($6) a good prospect of winning the final event on the card.