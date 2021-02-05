National weanling sale to be hosted live at Karaka

Friday, 5 February, 2021 - 17:09

Following the first dedicated weanling only sale held last year, New Zealand Bloodstock has announced the decision to hold a physical sale at the Karaka Sales Centre for the 2021 edition of the National Weanling Sale on Friday 14 May.

While the National Weanling Sale is relatively new, weanling graduates are no strangers to success having recorded an impressive score of eight Group One wins and 59 stakes wins in the current five seasons. Headlined by Group One Tarzino Trophy winner Callsign Mav (NZ) (Atlante) and New Zealand Oaks winner Jennifer Eccles (NZ) (Rip Van Winkle), a $3,000 and $5,000 purchase in 2017 respectively.

For investors and pinhookers, the Sale offers a happy hunting ground for those searching for their next pinhook success story or racetrack star with the likes of Group One winners Gingernuts (NZ) (Iffraaj), Yourdeel (NZ) (Dundeel) and Puccini (NZ) (Encosta de Lago) all initially going through the ring as weanlings.

NZB Managing Director Andrew Seabrook is confident the physical weanling sale will provide a great opportunity for domestic buyers to inspect and bid on horses in one centralised location.

"Given the unlikely chance of New Zealand pinhookers being able to travel to Australia to buy, I’m optimistic that the weanlings that are offered here will be well sought after," commented Seabrook.

With online bidding services available and New Zealand-based agents on the ground, international buyers will also have access to a unique offering of quality juveniles.

Weanlings offered in the Sale will also be eligible to enter in the lucrative Karaka Million Series featuring two $1 million races available for graduates as two and three-year-olds, plus the $100,000 CollinsonForex Karaka Cup for the duration of their career.

Entries for the National Weanling Sale will open from Tuesday 9 February via the NZB portal, with the last date to enter on Friday 5 March.