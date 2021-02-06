Blaze out to secure home final

Saturday, 6 February, 2021 - 11:30

The Wellington Blaze will be looking to secure a second-successive home Dream11 Super Smash final when they travel North to face the Auckland Hearts at Eden Park Outer Oval tomorrow.

Fate is very much in the Blaze hands and the three-time defending champions will know simply a win will be enough to secure their spot in the decider and confirm a Grand Final with the Firebirds on February 13.

It’s been another impressive T20 season from the Blaze who have held top spot on the ladder for the majority of the competition, but strong form from the Canterbury Magicians and tomorrow’s opposition the Hearts means the Blaze have been pushed all the way to the final round to secure the home final advantage.

"We can’t wait to get out on the park tomorrow and get into our work," said Blaze head coach Ivan Tissera.

"We know the importance of tomorrow’s match and what is riding on it, but we are just focusing on doing our jobs well and performing on the day and we know that if we do that we will give ourselves a really good chance of going direct to the final next weekend.

"We’ve had a really good week of preparations and the team are raring to go - this is a great opportunity and a unique test that we are all relishing."

WHITE FERNS allrounder Leigh Kasperek is unavailable for tomorrow’s match, but the Blaze will welcome back New Zealand development contracted player Rebecca Burns who missed the last two matches with an ankle injury.

"We’re really excited to welcome Bex back into the side," said Tissera.

"She adds a lot of power in our top order and she’s shown in the last couple of seasons how devastating she can be with the bat when she gets going."

The Blaze have happy memories of Eden Park Outer Oval - they picked up an important win over the Hearts there last summer and lifted their second straight T20 title and the first ever women’s Super Smash title there against the Canterbury Magicians in 2019.

The Wellington Firebirds will welcome back BLACKCAPS allrounder Jimmy Neesham to their side when they take-on the Auckland Aces in the opening match of tomorrow’s Dream11 Super Smash double-header.

Neesham has missed the last three matches after suffering a finger injury in the Firebirds only loss of the campaign against Canterbury at Hagley Oval in mid-January.

It’s a welcome return to a Firebirds squad that has suffered its fair share of injury woes during the competition - Ollie Newton has been unavailable for the whole competition with a back injury, allrounder Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out after dislocating his shoulder and young quick Ben Sears is unavailable for tomorrow’s match due to a minor side strain injury.

Firebirds head coach Glenn Pocknall said he was delighted to welcome Neesham back into the squad.

"It’s always a boost when you welcome a player of Jimmy’s skill and experience back into the side," he said.

"We’ve missed his all-round capabilities, especially with the loss of Rachin as well, so it’s pleasing to be able to bring back a guy who can contribute with both bat and ball."

21-year-old batsman Nick Greenwood has also been included in the 13-man squad.

Another product of the Cricket Wellington pathway system, he would make his Firebirds debut if selected in the eleven tomorrow.

The Firebirds are already confirmed to host the Super Smash Grand Final at the Basin Reserve on February 13, but Pocknall said there would be no complacency from his side.

"Our focus is solely on tomorrow’s match and we see it as another opportunity to improve and get ourselves in the best form possible for when the final comes," he said.

"Auckland are a good side and we will need to be on top of our game to beat them."

Play gets underway between the Firebirds and Aces at 11.40am at Eden Park Outer Oval tomorrow - followed by the Blaze and the Hearts at 3.30pm.

Wellington Firebirds squad | Dream11 Super Smash | v Auckland Aces

Michael Bracewell (c)

Finn Allen

Hamish Bennett

Tom Blundell

Fraser Colson

Devon Conway

Jamie Gibson

Nick Greenwood

Troy Johnson

Iain McPeake

Jimmy Neesham

Logan van Beek

Peter Younghusband

Wellington Blaze squad | Dream11 Super Smash | v Auckland Hearts

Maddy Green (c)

Rebecca Burns

Sophie Devine

Xara Jetly

Amelia Kerr

Jess Kerr

Caitlin King

Jess McFadyen

Beth Molony

Thamsyn Newton

Georgia Plimmer

Maneka Singh

Dream11 Super Smash presented by KFC

Sunday 7 February 2021

Auckland Aces v Wellington Firebirds | 11:40am

Auckland Hearts v Wellington Blaze | 3:30pm

Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

LIVE on Spark Sport | Firebirds free to air on TV1

