Ellis buoyed by widespread ownership interest

Te Akau principal David Ellis CNZM retained his leading buyer status for the 16th consecutive year at the recently completed New Zealand Bloodstock National Yearling Sales Series at Karaka.

Ellis made 39 purchases at the sale that commenced a day after Te Akau trainer Jamie Richards saddled On the Bubbles to win the $1 million Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) and provide the stable their fifth consecutive victory in the race.

On The Bubbles was purchased by Ellis 12 months prior from the draft of Leanach Lodge for $90,000 and the unbeaten gelding has now won $574,800 with more to offer. The victory continued the momentum for Richards and the Te Akau operation this season who produced dual Horse of the Year Melody Belle to equal Sunline’s record of 13 Group One wins when taking out the Gr.1 Thorndon Mile (1600m) just over a week ago at Trentham, while outstanding four-year-old mare Probabeel opened a new Australian campaign with a dominant win in the Gr.3 Geoffrey Bellmaine Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield on Saturday. Ellis has played a significant role in this success having bought the horses that have shone in the richest races on both sides of the Tasman. "In the last five years there have been thirteen $1 million races and horses I’ve bought have had seven wins, eight seconds, and a third," Ellis said. "We started with Melody Belle winning the Karaka Million and Gingernuts the Derby (Gr.1, 2400m) in 2017, then successive Karaka Millions with Avantage, Probabeel, Cool Aza Beel, and On The Bubbles, and Probabeel again last year in the 3YO Classic (1600m)." That success, coupled with the quality of yearlings recently purchased by Ellis, has meant shares are selling fast in the Te Akau Syndicates.

"Karyn (Fenton-Ellis) and the office team are working day and night, doing an extremely good job, and I think most of the horses will be sold in a fortnight," he said. "It’s going enormous.

"There is more demand from both new and existing owners this year than ever before. I think it has a lot to do with NZTR (New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing) being properly run and the TAB has made some hard decisions.

"The elimination in duty gives the industry another $12 million per year. Racefields legislation is now set and giving us another $15-$20 million per year and with the TAB taking $25 million per year out in costs, a lot of people are telling me they can see good progress being made. "Now, it’s absolutely essential that we get the right people on the new TAB Board. "We want a board that works for the benefit of the people that make our industry tick, and we want a board that will give it every opportunity to prosper."

Ellis was also buoyed from his recent discussions with new Deputy Prime Minister and Racing Minister Grant Robertson.

"I was very impressed with Grant in the time we had to speak together," Ellis said. "He’s a really intelligent guy that is determined to see the contribution that New Zealand racing makes to the general economy is recognised. "He has a good grasp of what New Zealand racing is trying to achieve and how he can help. And, he has the seniority in his Party to get it done. I think we’re very fortunate to have him as the new Racing Minister, and I think he realises he has the opportunity to shine on behalf of everyone involved."

Ellis purchased yearlings at a wide range of prices at Karaka from the sale topping $800,000 for a Zoustar filly to $20,000 for a Tavistock colt.

"I buy because I like the horse as an individual and sometimes you’re pleasantly surprised to get them under budget, while other times you have to pay a bit a more to buy the ones you want," he said.

"I thought the sale overall was an outstanding success. Quite incredible really, when in a pandemic, I was so proud to be a New Zealander and see a New Zealand company (New Zealand Bloodstock) absolutely nail it in everything they did."

Given the success of Te Akau horses recently in Australia, headed by Group One winners Melody Belle, Probabeel, and Te Akau Shark, Ellis is also fielding interest and a flow on effect.

"We’ve got a lot of investment from Australia in the last ten days, at all levels," he said. "It’s interesting that retired racing commentator Bryan Martin through his Triton Racing has a share in our Karaka Million winner On the Bubbles, and he’s very well known. And people in Australia are recognising that Te Akau is buying good horses, and they want to be part of it.

"I worked out when I first set up stables in 1985 that if you want to train good horses then you’ve got to go and buy them and syndicate them, and it’s never changed. I want to train the best, so you’ve got to go and buy them, and although it’s very hard work and takes a lot of energy by a lot of people I’m sure it’s the best method."

