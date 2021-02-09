BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge appoints event director

Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 - 05:00

The Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge Trust has pleasure in announcing the appointment of Hayden Dickason as the new Event Director for New Zealand’s largest and longest running cycling event.

Hayden has been with the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge since 2012 in his position as Media and Partnerships Manager, a role which he will retain as well as taking on responsibility for the overall strategic direction for the event moving forward, working alongside the existing management team and board of trustees.

Of the appointment, Chair of Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge Trust, Kay Brake comments "We received a large number of applications for the role from across New Zealand and further afield, which demonstrated the high regard in which the industry places the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge. Hayden comes to the role with an in depth knowledge of the event, along with an understanding of the challenges faced by both the event itself and the events industry as a whole. We are proud to be a locally owned event with proceeds from the event being distributed back to the community via Lake Taupo Rotary, and with the passion and commitment that our management team bring to the table, we are in a strong position to take the event forward into the future".

Hayden adds "I’m excited to be taking up the position of Event Director, and along with our amazing team, to be back in full swing with our planning to celebrate the 44th running of the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge on Saturday the 27th of November this year. I’m also looking forward to playing a key role in the events strategic direction moving forward and what innovations might be possible in future years. Having lived in Taupo for the past decade, I love being part of its vibrant events industry. We play a significant role in our local economy, with the BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge being seen as one of the regions ‘big three’ iconic events, injecting around $5million of direct economic benefit to the community each year".

Over 2,000 riders have transferred their entry from the originally planned 2020 event across to this year with event organisers expected to announce the opening date for remaining entries for this year’s event over the coming 1-2 months. For more information regarding the BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge, head to www.cyclechallenge.com