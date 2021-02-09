Parker v Fa : New tickets released

Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 - 10:43

With less than 3 weeks to go, the countdown is on for the colossal Feb 27 Stonewood Homes Joseph Parker v Junior Fa - the biggest heavyweight boxing match ever staged on New Zealand soil!

Don’t miss world number 3 ranked Joseph Parker take on unbeaten world number 6 ranked Junior Fa!

Two proud Pacific Island men who grew up only kilometres apart, one of Samoan descent and the other of Tongan descent, will battle it out for supremacy and the chance for a world title shot.

Get behind these two Kiwi Pacific boxers who have fought each other four times in their amateur careers with two wins each - but never met in the professional ranks - to finally settle the score of who is New Zealand’s best heavyweight fighter. Parker has enjoyed a high profile career, whilst Fa has risen in the rankings under the radar. Both believe they are the best. They have a match to settle!

Plus two time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and top Olympic prospect David Nyika will make his professional debut versus Jesse Maio from Peach Boxing.

Get your tickets today to witness history in the making as our two top 10 world-ranked fighters go to war in the main event on February 27 at Spark Arena, Auckland.

