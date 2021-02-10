Slipper target for Sword Of State

Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 - 17:17

Group Two performer Sword Of State recorded his second win from just three starts when taking out the Stable Books 1100 at Matamata on Wednesday.

The Jamie Richards-trained three-year-old was backed into $1.10 favouritism after placing in the Gr.2 Eclispe Stakes (1200m) at Ellerslie on New Year’s Day, and won accordingly in the hands of Opie Bosson.

Richards was pleased with the win and he is now eyeing a return to Matamata in a fortnight to contest the Gr.3 Waikato Stud Slipper (1200m).

"They went along at a genuine tempo and he was chasing the whole way and got there the last bit," Richards said.

"I don’t think the second horse (Dragon Biscuit) is a bad galloper. I watched him do some work here at Matamata and he looks to be able to go along alright.

"He (Sword Of State) will go to the Matamata Slipper here in 17 days. He is going to have to be at his best, but I think he can improve off the back of that."

Richards said he needed Wednesday’s hit-out ahead of his Group Three assignment, and he is hoping for a good track later this month.

"He is a good doing colt. He got away on me a bit before Ellerslie, so I was glad that we gave him a run here and a bit of a fitness blowout," he said.

"I think he will be better on a track that is a genuine good track, the track was chipping out a bit there today and I do think that he does appreciate the better stuff."

Cameron unveils promising filly Cambridge trainer Catherine Cameron has a promising three-year-old filly on her hands in the form of Comme Bella Fille, who was successful in the Lyndhurst Farm 1400m at Matamata on Wednesday.

The daughter of Complacent came from the rear of the field under a ground-saving ride from Tegan Newman to score in the manner of a filly that will be effective over further. "She has always been a nice athletic filly and has wanted to please," Cameron said. "She got flattened at her first start and then ran a super third at Te Rapa before we freshened her up.

"She had a quiet trial at Rotorua last week and we had to back her up this week if we were any hope to get to something like the Sunline Vase (Gr.3, 2100m), which would be our preferred target."

Comme Bella Fille was purchased after failing to meet her $15,000 reserve at the 2019 New Zealand Bloodstock Ready To Run Sale.

"We bought her for some very good owners who I trained Cossack Warrior for," Cameron said.

"She’s not nominated for the Oaks (Gr.1, 2400m), but depending how she performs in a race like the Sunline Vase, we would consider a late payment."

Gerard yet to make Te Rapa decision Co-trainer Pam Gerard is weighing up her options with talented filly Tokorangi.

The daughter of Redwood holds nominations for Te Rapa’s two three-year-old features on Saturday, the Gr.2 Legacy Lodge Waikato Guineas (2000m) and the Gr.2 David and Karyn Ellis Fillies Classic (2000m).

"All week I was probably going to go to the Guineas but then I looked last night and this morning and thought that the way they are going, maybe the fillies was the way to go," said Gerard, who trains in partnership with Mike Moroney.

"I knew Andrew Scott’s horse was going the other way and a few of the others like Save To Love.

"But they have paid up for the filles race as well so I’m thinking of switching back to the Guineas. I have a far better draw there.

"We ummed and ahed about paying up for both but it is a tough one."

It will be the first time Tokorangi is tested over further than a mile though Gerard doesn’t think the step up in distance will worry her.

"I don’t think on the way that she has been racing that it will be a problem," she said. "On her breeding she should just come right into it.

"She hasn’t helped herself in the past, she gets back a long way and has had a lot of trouble getting through traffic.

"At the moment, from my point of view, she is getting stronger every time. Earlier on she was just a bit weak and had a good think about things. Whatever she does here, when she gets to Aussie she will only get better."