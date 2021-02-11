Gallagher Chiefs named for pre-season fixture against the Hurricanes and Blues

|
The Gallagher Chiefs heading to Upper Hutt’s Maidstone Park have been named for their pre-season clash against the Hurricanes and the Blues on Saturday, February 13.
It is the first time the venue has held a Super Rugby fixture, let alone a game of three halves - in which the three squads will all get to play each other for forty minutes.
The Gallagher Chiefs have just over three weeks until their first official Sky Super Rugby fixture against the Highlanders at FMG Stadium Waikato on Friday March 5. Tickets to all Gallagher Chiefs Sky Super Rugby home matches went on sale this week.
Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan is keen to get the players on the field.
"Our pre-season has gone well and we’re keen to test some scenarios and combinations in a live fixture. We know how intense Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa is, so it’s an important part of every team’s preparations to test ourselves against each other early, learn a few lessons, and make some adjustments leading into the season. It’s also an opportunity for individuals to stake a claim for a starting position, and that internal competition is what will help us drive the standards we have set for ourselves." said McMillan.
The game of three halves will kick off at 12pm (NZT).
Gallagher Chiefs vs Hurricanes
1. Ezekiel Lindenmuth
2. Samisoni Taukei'aho
3. Sione Mafileo
4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
5. Samipeni Finau
6. Viliami Taulani
7. Lachlan Boshier
8. Luke Jacobson
9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
10. Bryn Gatland
11. Jonah Lowe
12. Quinn Tupaea
13. Sean Wainui
14. Gideon Wrampling
15. Chase Tiatia
Reserves:
Sekope Lopeti-Moli
Reuben O’Neill
Joshua Iosefa - Scott
Stan Van Den Hoven
Kaylum Boshier
Lisati Milo-Harris
Rivez Reihana
Mathew Skipwith-Garland
Gallagher Chiefs vs Blues
1. Oliver Norris
2. Bradley Slater
3. Joe Apikotoa
4. Stan Van den Hoven
5. Josh Lord
6. Simon Parker
7. Mitchell Karpik
8. Kaylum Boshier
9. Xavier Roe
10. Rivez Reihana
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Rameka Poihipi
13. Alex Nankivell
14. Mathew Skipwith-Garland
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves:
Sekope Lopeti-Moli
Reuben O’Neill
Joshua Iosefa - Scott
Samipeni Finau
Viliami Taulani
Lisati Milo-Harris
Bryn Gatland
Gideon Wrampling
Game Day Information:
Fixture: Gallagher Chiefs vs. Hurricanes vs. Blues , Saturday 13 February, 12pm (NZT)
Location: Maidstone Park, Upper Hutt
2021 Gallagher Chiefs home match tickets are on sale here: https://www.chiefs.co.nz/game-tickets
2021 Gallagher Chiefs Memberships are on sale here: https://www.chiefs.co.nz/2021-memberships
Draw: Click here for full 2021 Sky Super Rugby Gallagher Chiefs draw.
Squad: Click here for the 2021 Gallagher Chiefs Squad
CONTACT:
Chiefs Rugby Club Marketing Manager - Matt McIvor
Email: mattm@chiefs.co.nz
