Gallagher Chiefs named for pre-season fixture against the Hurricanes and Blues

Thursday, 11 February, 2021 - 16:42

The Gallagher Chiefs heading to Upper Hutt’s Maidstone Park have been named for their pre-season clash against the Hurricanes and the Blues on Saturday, February 13.

It is the first time the venue has held a Super Rugby fixture, let alone a game of three halves - in which the three squads will all get to play each other for forty minutes.

The Gallagher Chiefs have just over three weeks until their first official Sky Super Rugby fixture against the Highlanders at FMG Stadium Waikato on Friday March 5. Tickets to all Gallagher Chiefs Sky Super Rugby home matches went on sale this week.

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan is keen to get the players on the field.

"Our pre-season has gone well and we’re keen to test some scenarios and combinations in a live fixture. We know how intense Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa is, so it’s an important part of every team’s preparations to test ourselves against each other early, learn a few lessons, and make some adjustments leading into the season. It’s also an opportunity for individuals to stake a claim for a starting position, and that internal competition is what will help us drive the standards we have set for ourselves." said McMillan.

The game of three halves will kick off at 12pm (NZT).

Gallagher Chiefs vs Hurricanes

1. Ezekiel Lindenmuth

2. Samisoni Taukei'aho

3. Sione Mafileo

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

5. Samipeni Finau

6. Viliami Taulani

7. Lachlan Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson

9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

10. Bryn Gatland

11. Jonah Lowe

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Sean Wainui

14. Gideon Wrampling

15. Chase Tiatia

Reserves:

Sekope Lopeti-Moli

Reuben O’Neill

Joshua Iosefa - Scott

Stan Van Den Hoven

Kaylum Boshier

Lisati Milo-Harris

Rivez Reihana

Mathew Skipwith-Garland

Gallagher Chiefs vs Blues

1. Oliver Norris

2. Bradley Slater

3. Joe Apikotoa

4. Stan Van den Hoven

5. Josh Lord

6. Simon Parker

7. Mitchell Karpik

8. Kaylum Boshier

9. Xavier Roe

10. Rivez Reihana

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Alex Nankivell

14. Mathew Skipwith-Garland

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

Sekope Lopeti-Moli

Reuben O’Neill

Joshua Iosefa - Scott

Samipeni Finau

Viliami Taulani

Lisati Milo-Harris

Bryn Gatland

Gideon Wrampling

Game Day Information:

Fixture: Gallagher Chiefs vs. Hurricanes vs. Blues , Saturday 13 February, 12pm (NZT)

Location: Maidstone Park, Upper Hutt

2021 Gallagher Chiefs home match tickets are on sale here: https://www.chiefs.co.nz/game-tickets

2021 Gallagher Chiefs Memberships are on sale here: https://www.chiefs.co.nz/2021-memberships

Draw: Click here for full 2021 Sky Super Rugby Gallagher Chiefs draw.

Squad: Click here for the 2021 Gallagher Chiefs Squad

