Willis Feasey achieves career best World Championships result overnight

Friday, 12 February, 2021 - 08:25

Kiwi Alpine ski racer Willis Feasey (Queenstown) has achieved his career best World Championships result overnight, finishing in 28th place in the FIS Alpine Ski World Championships Super G.

This is Feasey’s "best result at World Cup/World Champs level" of his 13-year FIS Ski Racing career.

"I am pretty happy, it is my best result at World Champs actually, I know there is a couple of sections where I can clean up and be even faster so there is that part of me that always wants a little bit more, but I am happy with my result".

Super G consists of just one run where the athlete puts it all on the line. Feasey explained that the course was "turny, dark and bumpy" with a technical and steep top section and a highspeed jump into an aggressive turn.

The Covid-19 Pandemic meant that the usual test events held on a slope before a race of this calibre weren't held. Feasey explained "It’s a pretty interesting course because no one has really skied on it before. People were pretty unsure coming into it and either hadn’t skied on it or had only done a couple of training runs, it was pretty unknown for everyone".

Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria took the top spot in a time of 1:19:41, with Romed Baumann (GER) just +0.07 seconds behind him in silver medal position. Alexis Pinturault (FRA), current World Cup leader, rounded out the podium in third.

The FIS Alpine World Ski Championships are held once every two years. Snow Sports NZ Head of Alpine Jono Howson explains that the World Champs is a stand-alone event and titles are held for two years until the next FIS Alpine World Championships.

We will see Feasey in the start gate again on Monday the 15th of February NZT when he competes in the Alpine Combine race which consists of one run of Super G and one run of Slalom, times combined.