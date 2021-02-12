Verry Elleegant resumes in Apollo Stakes

Friday, 12 February, 2021 - 16:44

Multiple Group One winner Verry Elleegant will kick-off her autumn preparation in the Gr.2 Apollo Stakes (1400m) at Randwick on Saturday.

The New Zealand-bred five-year-old mare will resume over the same distance of the Gr.1 Winx Stakes, which she won in a fresh state in spring.

"When she came back in the spring she had come off a 2400m race and was second a week or two later in the Queen Elizabeth (Gr.1, 2000m), yet she was still sharp enough to win over 1400," trainer Chris Waller said.

"To win a 1400m race first up and go through and win a Caulfield Cup (Gr.1, 2400m), that is serious. That's not common in the modern day.

"So I'm wary of it, but class is hard to beat."

Verry Elleegant will be one of four Waller runners in the Group Two feature, along with compatriots Kolding and Toffee Tongue, and Funstar will round out the quartet.

While Waller expects Toffee Tongue to find her rivals too sharp, his remaining trio all present with legitimate chances.

Kolding will need a dry track to be at his best while Funstar is chasing her first win as an older horse.