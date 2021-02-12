New Zealand women's eleven set for Queenstown warm-ups

Friday, 12 February, 2021 - 17:02

Several current WHITE FERNS along with a host of strong domestic performers are set to get their first look at the touring England women’s side this weekend.

The New Zealand women’s XI assemble tomorrow for two warm-up fixtures against England in Queenstown starting this Sunday.

NZC Head of Women’s High Performance, Ant Sharp, said the New Zealand XI matches provide a good opportunity for players to get back into one-day cricket after a diet of Dream11 Super Smash.

"There’s a nice mix of youth and experience in the squad," said Sharp.

"The warm-up fixtures give a handful of WHITE FERNS an early look at the touring English side while also providing development opportunities for our younger cricketers.

"Naturally the national selectors are keen to look at those players who have performed well domestically. This team provides an opportunity to test those players against a strong touring side.

"Experienced head Katie Perkins leads the side and we’ll be looking to the players with international experience to take on leadership roles within the group."

WHITE FERNS Bowling Coach, Jacob Oram will coach the XI, deputised by WHITE FERNS Assistant Coach Rob Nicol.

The New Zealand XI play England in two 50-over matches at John Davies Oval, Queenstown, starting Sunday at 11am.

For match details, see link below.

https://www.nzc.nz/schedules?team=f4f0db0f-d60b-4af3-b3e3-39d7293693be

New Zealand XI Squad

Katie Perkins (c) - (Auckland)

Kate Anderson - (Northern Districts)

Natalie Dodd - (Central Districts)

Lauren Down - (Auckland)

Claudia Green - (Central Districts)

Brooke Halliday - (Northern Districts)

Bree Illing - (Auckland)

Hayley Jensen - (Otago)

Fran Jonas - (Auckland)

Katey Martin (wk) - (Otago)

Nensi Patel - (Northern Districts)

Hannah Rowe - (Central Districts)

Kate Sims - (Canterbury)