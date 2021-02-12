Iconic Kiwis get behind ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022

Friday, 12 February, 2021 - 17:54

Organisers have launched a campaign to recruit an army of 1000 champions to help promote and deliver the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in March and April of 2022 - and the campaign has already received a massive boost with over 50 iconic Kiwis throwing their weight behind the event by signing up.

From sports legends to comedy royalty, Aotearoa’s biggest names are showing their support for the best cricketers in the world who will go head-to-head in cricket’s pinnacle event - and they want you to be on their team.

A community event at the picturesque North Shore Cricket Club on Friday evening - attended by around 200 members of the wider Auckland cricket community - marked the start of the quest to recruit 1000 Kiwis from all walks of life to help spread the gospel as the pinnacle event in women’s international cricket approaches.

Those who sign up will join the team of familiar faces such as Sir Richard Hadlee, Dame Valerie Adams, Kane Williamson, Laura McGoldrick, Toni Street and Madeleine Sami. "We’ve reached out to Kiwis across the spectrum of sports, business, entertainment and politics asking them to throw their support behind the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 and we have been thrilled with the incredible response," ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 CEO Andrea Nelson said.

"Now we’re asking Kiwis from all corners of the country to sign up to do their part and help us ensure the stadiums are packed for 31 amazing matches across 31 action-packed days early next year."

Nelson said organisers were seeking Kiwis who were passionate about sport, who had strong personal or professional networks and were keen to act as advocates for the tournament to sign up as champions.

"We’ve got the best cricketers in the world coming to New Zealand early next year for what is the pinnacle event in the women’s game. Our promotional campaign will really push that message - but what will really make this event a success are the people who already know how great women’s cricket is spreading the word among their friends, family and personal networks.

"These people will be our champions in the truest sense of the word," she said. Television personality and huge cricket fan Madeleine Sami was on hand at the campaign launch to encourage Kiwis to get amongst the World Cup action. "We Kiwis love cricket! Let’s show the rest of the world how our country backs women’s sport and the wahine toa making us proud on the global stage," Sami said.

"Join our team and sign up to be a CWC22 Champion today!"

The first 1000 people to sign up as CWC22 Champions will receive an exclusive tournament merchandise pack as well as priority access to events in the lead-up to the World Cup. For tournament information, fixtures, champion sign up details and all the latest ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 news, go to https://www.icc-cricket.com/cwc22.