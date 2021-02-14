Oamaru pulls off famous victory

Sunday, 14 February, 2021 - 16:25

North Otago has uplifted the Hawke Cup for just the third time in history with a resounding 250-run victory over the far more storied Nelson Griffins at Saxton Oval this afternoon.

Having taken a first innings lead after a five-wicket bag to Otago Volts allrounder Nathan Smith, challenger North Otago had needed only to draw this match to take the historic trophy home to Oamaru.

But the Penguins completed their final day in style - rolling Nelson for a second time in the match for a thumping outright, the holders dismissed for just 123 in 35 overs.

Nelson had been chasing 374 for victory, but again struggled to grow partnerships - and were dealt an early blow when Central Stags Plunket Shield captain Greg Hay was trapped on six by Stefan Grobler.

Grobler went on to net 3-16 off his six overs while Smith's brother Jeremy claimed 3-35, and Nathan Smith 1-13 to go with his 5-32 in the first innings.

North Otago will now host Zone 2 challenger Hawke's Bay who yesterday locked up CDCA's Furlong Cup for another season to again earn the right to be Zone 2's challenger.

To win the coveted Hawke Cup, challengers must win outright, or on the first innings in a drawn match, at the holder's home venue. One of New Zealand's oldest sporting trophies, the Hawke Cup was first contested in 1910/11 and is the symbol of supremacy in provincial cricket.2020/21 HAWKE CUP SCHEDULE

26-28 Feb: Zone 2 Challenge North Otago v Hawke's Bay at Centennial Park, Oamaru

12-14 Mar: Zone 1 Challenge (winner of above v winner of Zone 1)