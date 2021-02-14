New Zealand Millennium Cup superyacht regatta postponed

Sunday, 14 February, 2021 - 22:59

With the New Zealand Millennium Cup due to start tomorrow, organisers have elected to postpone the regatta in response to an elevated Covid alert level across New Zealand.

New Zealand Millennium Cup organisers have elected to postponed the regatta to March 2021.

With the event due to start tomorrow, organisers have postponed the Bay of Islands regatta due to precautionary Covid restrictions across the country. Racing will now be held 28 - 31 March in Russell, returning to the regatta’s Duke of Marlborough headquarters.

The regatta is run by the NZ Marine Export Group and promotes New Zealand’s cruising grounds and marine industry to international and domestic superyachts.

"As an event run to further the interests of the New Zealand marine industry, we feel a keen responsibility to our industry, superyacht owners, guests and crew, sponsors and the wider community to ensure we are taking every precaution possible," says NZ Marine CEO, Peter Busfield.

"Postponing until late March allows us to still run an excellent event, supported by our sponsors, and our hosts, the Duke of Marlborough Hotel. Organisers expect the event to be well-supported by superyacht entrants post-America’s Cup ."

The regatta was first held alongside the 2000 America’s Cup, and was due to run from 15-18 February, 2021. It’s the longest running superyacht regatta in the South Pacific and has garnered a reputation for its camaraderie and fierce competition.